EL PASO, Texas - It happened just after 2:30 p.m. along I-10 east and Yarbrough. Fire crews arrived at the rollover crash and transported one person with minor injuries to an area hospital. Drivers in the area should expect slow moving traffic as crews clear up the wreckage. No word yet on the cause of

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO