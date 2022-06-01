Ambulance contract extended in Santa Barbara County while new options are explored

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is working on the criteria it wants as it evaluates a new contract for its ambulance services.

Currently that contract is held by the American Medical Response (AMR) .

Santa Barbara County fire agencies have indicated they are interested in submitting a proposal for services.

The current AMR contract, due to expire, is going to be extended until March of 2024 while a detailed review of bids for services is explored the Board of Supervisors.

It will include public comments, and reviews by the County Department of Health and State of California Health officials.

At the Supervisors special meeting on this, both sides made their case, some sharp words were used, causing the supervisors to calm the tensions down. This comes after previous comments in a past meeting about how the crews have continued to work side-by-side at emergency scenes.



"I haven't one frickin' person bring that up yet," said Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. "It's ripping the other side and honestly at this point I wouldn't want to give it to either one of you that's where I am at right now."

Another piece of advice came from Supervisor Joan Hartmann who said, "you have all of you too much integrity to take pot shots at each other. We just don't want to hear any more of it"



Various fire chiefs told the Supervisors that response times and efficiencies were part of their upcoming proposal

Carpinteria- Summerland Fire District Chief Greg Fish said, "these units respond based on the closest most appropriate resource model to insure our community members receive exceptional service regardless of what jurisdiction they live in."



There will still be time for public comments to review the county's criteria for an ambulance company.

Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor said, "the purpose of the community advisory group is to inform our program objective identify gaps in service in each of our community and to development actionable measures to address each of these issues ."



American Medical Response Regional Director Mike Sanders said, "the backbone of this EMS system which includes 100 percent on time compliance during the span of the 15 year contract are the experienced paramedics and EMT's and the support staff and management team who live and serve in this county. "

