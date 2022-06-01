ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ghost Recon Breakpoint saves on Stadia reportedly working again, says Ubisoft

By Thomas J Meyer
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Last week, Ghost Recon Breakpoint players on Stadia found that their save data had gone missing and prompted players to start a new game upon loading.
  • The issue had affected most, if not all, Stadia players for this specific game.
  • Ubisoft says the issue should be resolved now, six days after the issue was raised, but anyone still experiencing lost progression should contact Ubisoft support.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint players on Stadia can breathe a sigh of relief as publisher Ubisoft announced today that players should have their saves restored after they went missing for almost a week.

The issue had occurred last Wednesday when Stadia players had found their Ghost Recon Breakpoint game saves were gone . Hundreds of comments across Stadia's discussion board and Reddit confirmed players' characters were seemingly deleted with some noting up to hundreds of hours lost.

While Stadia players have the ability to download their game saves for back up purposes, there is no way to import saves manually as gameplay and save files are handled in the cloud. Google had replied it was looking into the issue, but had not replied further on the issue until today.

Ubisoft said in a forum post today that the game saves should be restored for players and apologized for the issue, though also noted that any players still experiencing "progression loss or an issue related to this incident" should contact Ubisoft support. Google has also updated the initial Stadia community thread today with Ubisoft's post.

It seems the issue has not been resolved for all, according to recent comments in the community thread and in the Stadia subreddit . Some players have said that their saves have been restored, while others have said that nothing had changed. Anyone who still does not have their Ghost Recon Breakpoint save restored can open a support ticket with Ubisoft.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Modern Warfare 2 release date: Everything we know about the upcoming 2022 Call of Duty title

Infinity Ward have announced the release date for the highly anticipated next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.Titled Modern Warfare 2, the next game is a sequel to the 2019 reboot with iconic characters such as Captain Price returning. It’s not to be confused with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which was originally released in 2009.The Call of Duty series is returning to a modern setting, after a brief excursion with 2020’s Call of Duty: Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard,which was set in the Second World War. Modern Warfare 2 is expected to include updates to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Steam Release Teased by Valve

It appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be making its way to Steam. The Call of Duty series moved away from Steam after Call of Duty: WW2. Activision released all future Call of Duty games on its own launcher, used for games like Overwatch, and made it so no one could buy the new entries on other PC services. Despite being a pretty freeing platform, PC has a lot of exclusivity deals with different storefronts. There's Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and many others. It's pretty convoluted, needless to say, but at least it doesn't cost extra.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadia#Video Game#Ghost Recon Breakpoint
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: two with HD resolution and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Android Books?

Hi, I am planning to learn Android Development. I am looking for some good books which will help me in learning the same.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Copy contact file from LG8300

If she has a google account then it is very easy and it should have backed them up automatically. On her phone go to contacts.google.com and sign In with her Gmail to see the contacts that are backed. You can back them up there if they aren't already. Then on the new phone just add that Google account to the phone and the contacts will be imported automatically.
GOOGLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Google
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

June Xbox Update Lets You View Secret Achievements

Achievement enthusiasts will love that their hobby just got a lot easier. This is because, after a new Xbox update, you’ll be able to view secret achievements from wherever you are playing an Xbox game. Before, the console would let you know an achievement was secret, but you’d have to search online to figure out what it was. But starting this month, you can choose to reveal secret achievements, according to a new Xbox Wire blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

FromSoftware is ‘in the process’ of restoring Dark Souls PC servers

PC Dark Souls players have had a rough go of it recently, as the servers for all three games in the series have been down for months due to a nasty exploit. In a recent communication with PC Gamer, FromSoftware confirmed that it will bring the PC servers for the games back from the dead. However, the company did not provide any sort of specific timetable for such a resurrection.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

161
Followers
202
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy