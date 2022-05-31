David Lee Roth 2022: Is Van Halen Singer Coming Out of Retirement?
By Mike Stevenson
musictimes.com
2 days ago
After performing in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico a few days ago, many fans wonder if David Lee Roth is coming back to the music industry for good and coming out of his retirement. The singer was interviewed recently, and his answer might give supporters a hint. According to...
A photo on Reddit surfaced recently, allegedly from 1978 where Van Halen singer and rock icon David Lee Roth is seen signing a record for a young fan who appears to be none other than actor and Footloose star Kevin Bacon. Unfortunately for fans of both stars, the Law of Bacon (fan theory that connects Kevin Bacon to anyone on Earth in six connections or less) did not pan out in this case as Bacon himself debunked the photo, saying that the young man was simply a random look-alike.
Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
Last month, the famous psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd reunited for the song, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” which was a single they put together for charity to benefit the people of Ukraine as the country battles Russia in war. The new song was the first original work since...
Valerie Bertinelli is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress who rose to fame thanks to her role in the hit series One Day at a Time, which was taped for nearly a decade between the 1970s and 1980s. She’s also a single mother of one, but it wasn’t always that way. She welcomed her first and only child, Wolfgang Van Halen, with late Van Halen frontman Eddie Van Halen in 1991. They were married between 1981 and 2007, although it was never a solid relationship. Valerie then went on to marry actor Tom Vitale in 2010, but they separated in 2021. She officially filed for divorce from Tom on May 16, 2022. Now that Valerie is finalizing her second divorce, read on to learn about her past marriages and relationships.
Eddie Van Halen and Brian May forged a friendship back in the 70’s when both of their bands opened up for Black Sabbath. While May has previously revealed that he eventually lost contact with Van Halen prior to his death in 2020, he has reflected on an “out of control” time they had together while reflecting on their friendship.
Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock band Yes, has died at home aged 72 after a short illness. Announcing the news, the band said they were “shocked and stunned”. White was one of the longest-running members of the group, having joined in 1972, replacing Bill Bruford (who joined King Crimson).
Former Van Halen bassist and backup singer Michael Anthony has said that all successful rock singers need to remember that they may still need to have the vocal strength to sing their songs decades later. During an interview with Jeremy White and Mitch Lafon, Anthony explained that it’s a common...
This week, Wolfgang Van Halen strongly spoke out against the creators and potential viewers of an upcoming episode of the Reelz documentary series Autopsy: The Last Hours of… that focuses on the death of his father, Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Eddie died in 2020 at the age...
The long-awaited Juneteenth Concert is almost there, and fans who cannot go to Hollywood Bowl can still have the chance to watch it!. With its jampacked line-up, this year's Juneteenth Celebration might be the biggest one so far, especially with the larger crowd that is expected to come. Titled "Juneteenth:...
Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Van Halen slammed Reelz Channel Wednesday over an upcoming episode of their series Autopsy that investigates the “untimely death” of his late father, Eddie Van Halen.
Autopsy: The Last Days of Eddie Van Halen, airing this weekend on the cable channel, will reportedly examine Eddie’s death at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer, and whether his lifestyle and treatment choices caused his death despite “reasonable survival rates.”
After a preview of the episode was released, the Mammoth WVH frontman turned to Twitter to criticize everyone involved in the episode, as...
It’s a fascinating question to consider who influenced Eddie Van Halen. How did he develop his unique playing approach? Did he stumble across everything by accident?. In this lesson we attempt to look at who some of those influences were, how they informed Eddie’s journey and how he then pushed those ideas forward to a whole new school of players.
Rhino Records has announced a super deluxe edition of Dio’s 1983 debut album Holy Diver, complete with unreleased outtakes, live tracks and rarities. Newly remixed by Joe Barresi – known for his work with Tool, Queens of the Stone Age and Slipknot – the set will be available in four-CD, two-LP and digital editions, and released on July 8, marking what would have been Ronnie James Dio’s 80th birthday on July 10.
After two years of cancellation and rescheduling, Barenaked Ladies and Gin Blossoms are finally going on tour, and fans can't wait to see them perform live!. According to NJ, the two bands are one of the musical acts that will have a summer tour. This includes Alanis Morisette, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, and many more.
It seems like after a draining and challenging trial, all that Johnny Depp needed was to jam with his old buddy Jeff Beck in a concert in London. Well, this might have been the case because the "Pirates of the Carribean" star rocked London's Royal Albert Hall stage with Beck last night.
Fans are panicking as Panic! At the Disco has finally unveiled their latest title track and their newest album's tracklist!. This marks the pop-rock band's latest effort since they released "Pray For The Wicked" in 2018. The album came weeks after eagle-eyed fans spotted the cryptic website (ShutUpAndGoToBed.com), which appears...
Dave Smith, a synth pioneer, has "suddenly" died. He was 72. Smith's synth brand, Sequential, first confirmed the heartbreaking news on the company's website and Instagram. It asked fans to share their thoughts and memories with the late musician to honor him. "It is with heavy hearts that we share...
