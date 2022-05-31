David Lee Roth 2022: Is Van Halen Singer Coming Out of Retirement?

Valerie Bertinelli is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress who rose to fame thanks to her role in the hit series One Day at a Time, which was taped for nearly a decade between the 1970s and 1980s. She’s also a single mother of one, but it wasn’t always that way. She welcomed her first and only child, Wolfgang Van Halen, with late Van Halen frontman Eddie Van Halen in 1991. They were married between 1981 and 2007, although it was never a solid relationship. Valerie then went on to marry actor Tom Vitale in 2010, but they separated in 2021. She officially filed for divorce from Tom on May 16, 2022. Now that Valerie is finalizing her second divorce, read on to learn about her past marriages and relationships.

