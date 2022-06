Bollywood singer KK – full name Krishnakumar Kunnath – has died. He was 53.The popular Indian musician died Tuesday night (31 May) in Kolkata, India.According to The Hindu, Kunnath felt ill and collapsed after returning to his hotel following a concert at Nazrul Manch. He was then rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead after suffering a heart attack, Times of India reported. In 1999, KK released his debut album Pal. He went on to become one of the most successful Indian singers of the 2000s. With over 700 recorded songs in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO