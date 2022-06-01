ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD announces LGBTQ+ liaisons, Pride Flag pins

By Chase Laudenslager
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday announced two initiatives designed to strengthen the relationship between the agency and the LGBTQ+ community.

Detective Tiffani Crider and Crime Prevention Officer Paiam Etminan will serve “as the contact point between the police department and the LGBTQ+ community members, collaborate on issues relating to the LGBTQ+ community, and act as peer support for officers that are members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

NCPD expects to expand the program in the future, appointing other members as liaisons as well.

Liaisons will wear pins on their uniforms at all times to identify themselves.

Throughout the month of June, all NCPD members will be allowed to wear Pride Flag pins on their uniforms to show support for the community. Each officer wearing the pin will also make a small donation to the North Charleston Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Comments / 6

Hollyg6
2d ago

NC needs to worry about the crime rate that is out of control not this BS!

Reply
11
say juet
1d ago

stop glorifying a sickness caused by child abuse.. make a pin for ending child abuse

Reply
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

