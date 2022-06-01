ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming, CO

Fleming water supply compromised; boiling required until Thursday

By Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleming residents are under a “boil water” order, possibly until Thursday. Logan County Emergency Manager Jerry Casebolt said Tuesday a water pump supplying the town’s...

www.journal-advocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Jake brake warning signs to go back up in Logan County

Logan County Commissioner Jane Bauder will get her “Jake-brake” warning signs after all. The noisy truck gear and a $27,000 gift to the CHS cooperative were discussed during the commissioners’ work session on Tuesday, and that wasn’t even the formal business session. Michael Lechman of Sterling...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Recent rains welcome in drought-stricken northeast Colorado

Rainfall over the past several days may help alleviate some immediate concerns about fire danger, but is unlikely to be enough to offset persistent drought conditions, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist. According to data from the CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network) mapping/observing system, since Friday,...
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Search underway to find interim superintendent for RE-1 Valley

RE-1 Valley School District has begun the process of searching for an interim superintendent. During a special meeting Tuesday, school board president Steve Shinn announced that the job has been posted with the application deadline set for Thursday, June 9. Applications will again go through McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, as the firm continues to assist the district with its search process. The board will select finalists for the position at their Monday, June 13 meeting and conduct interviews and select the new interim superintendent Tuesday, June 28.
STERLING, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Rain brings relief, but drought conditions remain

Northeast Colorado received significant rainfall Tuesday evening but how much it will help the overall drought conditions remains to be seen. According to the CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network) mapping/ observing system, rain totals in the the past 24 hours for Morgan County were 1.36 inches in Fort Morgan, 1.44 inches south of Wiggins, which was the highest observed in the county, and 0.88 inches Brush. Logan County saw 0.75 inches in Sterling, 0.78 inches in Fleming and .051 inches northeast of Sterling.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fleming, CO
Logan County, CO
Government
County
Logan County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Logan County Fair officials looking for people to staff ticketed events

Logan County may have to pay more to get people to sell and take tickets and usher at the paid events of the Logan County Fair. Fair Manager Guy McEndaffer told the Logan County Commissioners during their work session Tuesday morning that groups who normally would fill those roles are having a hard time getting volunteers. McEndaffer said he’s considering reaching out to his contacts at the National Western Stock Show for a solution, but can’t yet estimate what their suggestions would cost.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Fireworks ignite at GOP House District 63 debate in Brush

Cattle-punching on his Akron ranch may have well-prepared Rep. Richard Holtorf for a Republican Party debate Tuesday with his opponent, former Eckley Mayor Jessie Vance. Holtorf, presently serving in State House District 64, often appeared to desire discussion on experience he has gained and results he has delivered in the state legislature, and the leadership he has developed through a life of military service and personal business interests, while Vance delivered a barrage of criticism of Holtorf in the debate that often seemed more like a sparring match during a candidate-to-candidate question session.
BRUSH, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Rep. Buck discusses VA, improving services with veterans

A range of issues and concerns were presented Saturday morning to U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, during the final stop on his Veterans Listening Tour in Eaton. “I want to figure out where we have gaps in service in the Veterans Administration [VA],” Buck said to a room of Weld County veterans. “If the VA is not meeting your needs, we have to figure out how it can.”
EATON, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Rotary gets double benefit from beef raffle, donates to local orgs

Sterling Rotary Club sold the same side of beef twice, and everybody is happy about it. The Rotarians raffled a side of beef and a full hog, both processed, packaged and delivered, as a fundraiser in April. The first-place winner of the side of beef, however, had no need for the meat and donated it back to the club. At the May 4 meeting, the beef was auctioned to club members; President-elect Patty Vandenbark had the winning bid of $1,200..
STERLING, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Supply#Water Pump#Boiling
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — June 1 – June 7

Plant Swap — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sterling Public Library. Bring cuttings from your healthy, disease and pest free plants to swap with friends and strangers. Sterling Rotary Club — noon, The Grill at River City. SilverSneakers Yoga — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Cards, Cornhole, Dominoes,...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

Weld County Drug Trafficker Gets 120 Year Prison Sentence

A Greeley, Colorado man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of being involved in a major drug trafficking operation. That's according to a release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office. According to the release, 49-year-old Luke Braziel of Greeley was convicted of 14 counts...
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Man Allegedly Shoots Victim, Steals Car

A 33-year-old Greeley man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly threatening two people with a gun and unsuccessfully trying to steal their car before shooting another victim and stealing his vehicle. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy