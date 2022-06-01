Fleming water supply compromised; boiling required until Thursday

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.

