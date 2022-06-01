ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Castaway Cove looks to fill openings as summer begins

By Andrea Aguilar
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As school is almost out, many places are hiring teens looking for jobs this summer.

Here in Wichita Falls, Castaway Cove Waterpark invites anyone who is 15 and older to be part of their team.

“When you come to work here, we are going to give you the basics of a job that you are going to take to other jobs in your life, and this is just a real good first job place to get started at,” Castaway Cove General Manager Steve Vaughn said.

In here, they will give you the proper training to be good at your position and be prepared.

“You will get a little bit of training and will get you started. If you are a lifeguard, you will come up here and put you through a training class and then you will get up on the stand. And normally it takes three to four days before we can trained right now,” Vaughn said.

Joe Armendarez, a 16-year-old high school student who is a lifeguard says this is his first job and enjoys what he does.

“I needed a job because I’m growing and getting older so I needed to know what to do in life. So I just looked for jobs and I saw Castaway Cove was like, okay that’s not a bad first job and now I’m here and I think is really fun. Like, you just be responsible of what you are doing here,” Armendarez said.

Responsibilities that have taught Armendarez important skills he will remember for any future situation.

“How to do CPR and what others know. You need help and everything and the rides like you give them thumps up because make sure there’s nobody still on the ride so no one gets hurt,” Armendarez said.

Vaughn says it’s also a chance to meet new people, and over the years, has seen the staff grow from friends to more like family.

I have been here since 2004 I have sometimes we are like a big family. I have had some that I still see even though they have grown up and have their kids that are coming here now and it’s just a tight family,” Vaughn said.

Click here if interested in applying with Castaway Cove.

