If you’re looking for a sweet sidekick, Bella could be it! Bella is a 2-year-old black and white pit bull mix and has been at the shelter in Colorado Springs for 3 weeks. She is reported to be a little more on the timid side but does enjoy walks with volunteers and seems to get along well with other dogs. Bella is already spayed. Bella’s adoption fee is $125 and she comes with vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO