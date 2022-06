TAMPA, Fla. - A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 21-year-old in a drunk driving crash is headed to prison as her family struggles to come to grips with her death. Pedro Aviles says his daughter Alexis was winning in life. The 21-year-old was close to getting her master’s degree in digital media from Otis College Art and Design, a private college in California.

