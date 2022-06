Jo Ann Longstreth Byers Mount, 83 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at The Oaks of Bethesda of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on July 25, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Fred E. Longstreth and Gertrude Barnes Longstreth. Jo Ann retired from United Technologies after 34 years and later worked at McDonalds. She was also a member of Brighton Presbyterian Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed working with her crafts and making quilts for all her grandbabies. In her last days, she gave her life to Jesus and was looking forward to going home to her Lord and Savior.

