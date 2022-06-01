ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Rain and winds could be weekend forecast in Sebastian, Florida

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still too early to forecast what the weather will be this weekend in Sebastian, Florida. However, the latest tracking models by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) don’t look promising. The weather disturbance is...

www.sebastiandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Update on potential tropical storm moving towards Florida

There’s now a 90 percent chance of formation near the state’s west coast, which could impact our weekend weather in Sebastian, Florida. There is no threat of a hurricane in Sebastian, but there are growing concerns about high winds, rain, and rough seas that the disturbance may bring from the west as it moves into the Atlantic. However, anything could change between now and Friday.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical Storm Watch for Sebastian, Florida

Two days into the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we already have tropical storm watches posted for Sebastian, Florida. During the past four days, we have closely monitored a disturbance that is beginning to form from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha. There’s no threat of an actual hurricane for our area at this time.
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical depression or tropical storm likely to develop near Florida

There hasn’t been much change in the course of a weather disturbance moving towards Florida that may become a tropical depression or tropical storm, which could impact weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. There is no threat of a hurricane in Sebastian; however, we could see a lot of rain...
850wftl.com

Experts predict more storms in revised hurricane forecast

FORT COLLINS, CO- Tropical weather experts at Colorado State University upped their annual forecast to 20 named storms for the 2022 hurricane season. Forecasters now predict there will be 10 hurricanes with 5 of them being considered ‘major’ hurricanes. Earlier forecasts called for 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

National Hurricane Center says 60% chance of tropical depression near Florida

The National Hurricane Center updated its forecast on Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of a tropical depression near Florida from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha. There is no threat of a hurricane in Sebastian, Florida. However, Agatha may have an impact on our weather later this week. “This system...
fox35orlando.com

Storms with lightning, hail possible for parts of Central Florida on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Hot, humid conditions continue today with lower 90s likely inland, 80s along the coast. Showers and storm chances look rather limited from around Orlando and along the beaches, coverage remains in the 30% range there. Higher (50%) from around the theme parks over to the Gulf beaches. Could be a few strong or locally severe storms west of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Of Mexico#Caribbean Sea#The Pinewood Derby#Nhc
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hunters work to reduce iguana populations

Air rifle in hand, the hunter spotted his target on a tree branch over the shoreline some 30 yards south of the Briny Breezes marina. It’s the kind of shot Joshua Smith has made countless times in his four years as an iguana trapper with Nexus Nuisance Animal Services. But on this sunny May afternoon, his crafty target sensed danger.
BRINY BREEZES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

Sea turtle delivers eggs, endures surgery after shark attack

MIAMI – A loggerhead turtle whose left fin was destroyed in a shark attack is rehabbing at Zoo Miami’s new Sea Turtle Hospital, where veterinarians were able to save more than 100 of her eggs after she was rescued. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent the...
MIAMI, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Now is your chance to fish without a license in Sebastian

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites residents and visitors to fish in Florida during two license-free weekends: June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater. License-free fishing days provide a fun opportunity for new anglers to try fishing for the first time or experienced anglers to...
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Coastal Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Vero Beach - Sebastian * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Boca West - Palm Springs - Florida Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.co-palm-beach.fl.us - For storm information call 2-1-1
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

More railroad crossings closing for Brightline upgrades

Brightline established a second track bed alongside the Florida East Coast Railway tracks in downtown Vero Beach before construction begins this week upgrading the railroad and eight crossings for high-speed passenger trains. Brightline was set to fully close the westbound 20th Street railroad crossing this past Tuesday for three weeks...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy