Henry McMaster endorses Aiken County state representative Bart Blackwell

A member of the South Carolina General Assembly representing Aiken County has been endorsed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster announced his endorsement of S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, in the House District 81 Republican primary late Tuesday.

McMaster's endorsement of Blackwell comes as Blackwell, who has represented the district since 2017, works to rebut the criticism leveled at him by primary challenger Betsy Lamb.

Lamb has repeatedly criticized Blackwell for a lack of communication with the residents of the district and votes on bills that would have prevented COVID-19 vaccine mandates and legalized limited medical marijuana in South Carolina.

On the vaccine mandate bill, Lamb has criticized Blackwell for a vote in favor of an amendment that removed a provision that would have prevented private companies from enforcing vaccine mandates. At a forum last week, Blackwell pushed back, saying that every member of the Republican Caucus had voted in favor of the amendment.

On the medical marijuana bill, Lamb has said Blackwell voted against it. Blackwell denied this in a recent forum and said he voted in favor of a motion to table a request from House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, for the whole House to reconsider a ruling from Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope that declared the bill didn't comply with the state constitution because it didn't start in the House.

In addition to the criticism, Lamb appears to be out fundraising Blackwell in the race.

The most recent fundraising numbers available in the race indicate that Lamb has raised $21,152.83 as of May 25 and Blackwell has raised $1,964.90 as of March 31.

The South Carolina Ethics Commission requires campaigns to file quarterly statements and statements within a certain period prior to an election. Lamb has filed both her quarterly and pre-election report. Blackwell has not yet filed his pre-election report.

Blackwell and Lamb are the only candidates who have filed to run in the June 14 primary so it is very likely that the primary election will determine the representative of the district.