ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Henry McMaster endorses Aiken County state representative Bart Blackwell

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4D2t_0fwLKIQD00

A member of the South Carolina General Assembly representing Aiken County has been endorsed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster announced his endorsement of S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, in the House District 81 Republican primary late Tuesday.

McMaster's endorsement of Blackwell comes as Blackwell, who has represented the district since 2017, works to rebut the criticism leveled at him by primary challenger Betsy Lamb.

Lamb has repeatedly criticized Blackwell for a lack of communication with the residents of the district and votes on bills that would have prevented COVID-19 vaccine mandates and legalized limited medical marijuana in South Carolina.

On the vaccine mandate bill, Lamb has criticized Blackwell for a vote in favor of an amendment that removed a provision that would have prevented private companies from enforcing vaccine mandates. At a forum last week, Blackwell pushed back, saying that every member of the Republican Caucus had voted in favor of the amendment.

On the medical marijuana bill, Lamb has said Blackwell voted against it. Blackwell denied this in a recent forum and said he voted in favor of a motion to table a request from House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, for the whole House to reconsider a ruling from Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope that declared the bill didn't comply with the state constitution because it didn't start in the House.

In addition to the criticism, Lamb appears to be out fundraising Blackwell in the race.

The most recent fundraising numbers available in the race indicate that Lamb has raised $21,152.83 as of May 25 and Blackwell has raised $1,964.90 as of March 31.

The South Carolina Ethics Commission requires campaigns to file quarterly statements and statements within a certain period prior to an election. Lamb has filed both her quarterly and pre-election report. Blackwell has not yet filed his pre-election report.

Blackwell and Lamb are the only candidates who have filed to run in the June 14 primary so it is very likely that the primary election will determine the representative of the district.

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Palmetto State has a Senate seat, Congressional seats and the governor's office at stake in 2022, along with a long list of municipal elections. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are all up for reelection this year. In addition, Mace is challenged in the primary by Donald Trump-backed Katie Arrington.
News19 WLTX

Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
EDUCATION
News19 WLTX

New South Carolina boating laws could result in misdemeanor

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Boating season is in full swing, and just in time for the season, there's a new law boaters need to be aware of to avoid a getting fined on the water. Previously, law required boats in motion to stay 50 feet away from other boats or the dock. The new law doubles that distance, requiring boats in motion to stay 100 feet away.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Aiken Standard

Aiken County seeing high number of early voters in June 14 South Carolina primary

Early voting has begun for the June 14 primary election and over 100 Aiken County residents have already cast ballots. Poll workers at the Aiken County Voter Registration and Election office reported 105 people had voted as of just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They added there have been no issues and voting is going smoothly at the voting location on the first floor of the Ronnie Young Aiken County Government Center.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Todd Rutherford
Person
Tommy Pope
WJBF

Candidates for Augusta Mayor and District 2 Commissioner debate ahead of runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Wednesday the Sand Hills Neighborhood Association hosted an Augusta Mayoral and District 2 commission candidate forum. In last week’s mayoral election, Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick were the top two vote getters in a crowd of nine candidates. At their first mayoral debate, they got a chance to tell the community more about […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#House#Republican#The Republican Caucus#D Richland
WBTW News13

New South Carolina law replaces ‘no trespassing’ sign with purple paint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A new law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last week lets South Carolina property owners replace “no trespassing” signs with purple paint markers. The purple paint marker was proposed as an alternative to traditional “no trespassing” signs which can be removed or destroyed by weather events, according to the South Carolina […]
POLITICS
blufftontoday.com

2022 voter guide: Who's running for governor of South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking his second full-term as governor, and faces opposition in the June 14 primary from Simpsonville's Harrison Musselwhite. Five candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the chance to face McMaster in the Nov. 8 general election. The five are former Rep. Joe Cunningham, William H Williams, Carlton Boyd, state Sen. Mia McLeod, and Calvin McMillan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
wgac.com

CSRA News: End of School Year Near for South Carolina

The school year is rapidly coming to a close in Aiken and Edgefield Counties. In Aiken County….students go ½ day today, Wednesday and Thursday. The school year officially ends on Thursday. In Edgefield County, it’s a full day today. Students go ½ day on Wednesday and Thursday. The last day of school for Edgefield County students is also on Thursday.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
204
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy