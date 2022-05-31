ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Former Saints DL Akiem Hicks joins Buccaneers in return to NFC South

By Dylan Sanders
 2 days ago
Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Akiem Hicks finds himself back in the NFC South after reaching an agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers valued at up to $10 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After turning pro with the Saints in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Canada’s University of Regina, Hicks was traded to the New England Patriots for tight end Michael Michael Hoomanawanui. Hicks then went on to join the Chicago Bears in 2016 where he spent five years. Feeling spurned by that trade, Hicks openly regarded his old team with a chip on his shoulder even after earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2018, though he’s since said he’s buried the hatchet with New Orleans.

Hicks joins Vita Vea, William Holston, and Logan Hall as the main pieces on the defensive interior for the Buccaneers. He has 387 career tackles, 40.5 sacks, and 6 forced fumbles. He’ll be a tough challenge for the Saints interior linemen to guard against, but they’ve beaten him before. Let’s not forget how often they’ve beaten the Buccaneers, too.

