As NBA Finals await, Draymond Green fueled by 'slight' of not making All-Defensive First Team

By Ohm Youngmisuk
KGO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- As he prepares to face off against the Boston Celtics and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green disagrees with voters that there were five defenders better than him this season. The Golden State Warriors' defensive leader is vexed...

NBC Sports

2022 NBA Finals preview: Three reasons why Celtics can beat Warriors

The 2022 NBA Finals featuring the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is a dream matchup for basketball fans. There will be a lot of star power on the court in this series. The environments at Chase Center in San Francisco and TD Garden in Boston should be incredible, too, as two of the league's most passionate fan bases cheer on their team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green celebrates Lakers coaching hire Darvin Ham: 'For me, this is everything'

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as their next head coach, and the decision has so many people applauding it. Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted about how excited he is to work with Ham, who coached Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks. After the hire, Antetokounmpo also praised Ham, saying that the former assistant deserves the position “more than anyone” else.
NBC Sports

How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
Lakers Nation

Warriors’ Klay Thompson Eager To Face Celtics In 2022 NBA Finals After Growing Up As Lakers Fan

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will square off in the 2022 NBA Finals, a nightmare matchup for Los Angeles Lakers fans. The Celtics and the Warriors belong among the Lakers’ archenemies. However, the rivalry with Boston has been way more storied, which was reflected in Lakers Nation’s poll that showed an overwhelming majority of L.A. fans will root for Golden State in the Finals.
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green gets 100% real on what makes Marcus Smart great

Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green has some high praises for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart ahead of their NBA Finals showdown starting Thursday. Green and Smart have been often compared, thanks to their vocal attitude, focus on defense, and just that tenacity and grit. Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the two have a lot of similarities on how they conduct themselves on the court and play.
NBC Sports

Draymond Green reacts to Kerr comparing him and Marcus Smart

We can expect a hard-fought NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors with two of the league's scrappiest players taking center stage. Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Warriors forward Draymond Green both are lauded for their hustle and defensive prowess. With those qualities, combined with their leadership on and off the court, they're viewed as the "heart and soul" of their respective teams.
fadeawayworld.net

The Boston Celtics' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 Season: The Future Is Bright For The Greens

The Boston Celtics swept their way through a First Round series against a Brooklyn squad featuring two future Hall-of-Famers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, dispatching the seventh-seeded Nets with a nonchalant ease nobody saw coming. Next up in the Second Round, the Celtics squared off against a proud Bucks squad looking to transform from a onetime champion into a mini-dynasty. The Celtics took a few gut punches from Giannis and Jrue Holiday but ultimately eked out a seven-game victory, climbing back into the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in the last decade where the number one seed Miami Heat were waiting. Boston and Miami fought through a mainly boring, blow-out-ridden, defensive slugfest of a Third Round that saw the more skilled Celtics pull out their second seven-game series in a row.
