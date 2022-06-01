As NBA Finals await, Draymond Green fueled by 'slight' of not making All-Defensive First Team

The Boston Celtics swept their way through a First Round series against a Brooklyn squad featuring two future Hall-of-Famers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, dispatching the seventh-seeded Nets with a nonchalant ease nobody saw coming. Next up in the Second Round, the Celtics squared off against a proud Bucks squad looking to transform from a onetime champion into a mini-dynasty. The Celtics took a few gut punches from Giannis and Jrue Holiday but ultimately eked out a seven-game victory, climbing back into the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in the last decade where the number one seed Miami Heat were waiting. Boston and Miami fought through a mainly boring, blow-out-ridden, defensive slugfest of a Third Round that saw the more skilled Celtics pull out their second seven-game series in a row.

