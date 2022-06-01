ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on camera: Fruit thieves target Cape Coral neighborhood

By Elisia Alonso
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral neighborhood is on the lookout for trespassers after people were caught on camera stealing mangoes.

The incident happened Monday night around 6:30 p.m. on SE 13th Street.

Ken Coles caught a man and child on video sneaking to the side of his home where several fruit trees grow. They took off with handfuls of limes and mangoes.

“God forbid if I should ever find the guy in the middle of what he was doing it wouldn’t have been a pretty situation,” said Coles.

Coles said fruit isn’t the issue.

“Had he knocked on the door, I would’ve gladly given him anything he wanted, but to steal it from me that’s a different story,” said Coles.

Several reports of mango thieves have been made in the city over the last few weeks.

Coles says theft needs to stop before someone gets hurt.

“That’s how people get shot – when you walk around somebody’s property. I don’t know if you’re there for mangoes or if you’re there for stealing something else,” said Coles.

Cape Coral police said thieves can face trespassing and petty theft charges if caught.

