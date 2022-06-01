ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Vietnam War memorial rededicated in new home at Veterans Memorial Park

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago

The Vietnam War claimed nearly 60,000 American lives.

Thirty men from Aiken County were among those who died, and their names are engraved on a memorial that was rededicated Monday in Aiken.

“I would like to announce that there will be no politics, religion and controversial statements,” said Burrell Whitley as he addressed the crowd gathered at Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park for the ceremony. “This is all about the patriots listed on this monument, who sacrificed the ultimate for their country, the United States of America, and their memory being reunited with their fellow patriots from previous wars and police actions, who also sacrificed their lives for America.”

Whitley, a Vietnam veteran, played an important role in the creation of the memorial, which originally was dedicated in 1973 and used to be located on Laurens Street near the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s former headquarters.

The monument was moved April 22 to Veterans Memorial Park, which is more accessible to the public than the median where it formerly stood.

Before the transfer could take place, legislation had to be passed at the state level because the South Carolina Heritage Act prevents the removal of historic monuments from public property without the approval of two-thirds of the General Assembly.

On April 4, Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the resolution needed to relocate the Vietnam War memorial.

In its new home, there also is a memorial wall that honors all of Aiken County’s fallen military heroes.

The Aiken County Veterans Council teamed up with the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America to organize Monday’s rededication event.

It was held immediately following a Memorial Day ceremony conducted by the Marine Corps League’s James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939.

Veterans Memorial Park is at 1435 Richland Avenue East.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Public input session for hotel portion of Aiken's Project Pascalis being held next week

As plans for Project Pascalis continue to evolve, a design workshop will be held to give all residents a chance to submit comments. The drop-in session will be held June 7 at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W., from 5 to 7 p.m. The community will have the chance to view the latest façade design of the hotel portion of the project, which is proposed to be built at the former Hotel Aiken site after that building is demolished.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
Aiken Standard

Aiken Scholars Academy celebrates first graduating class, Career center issues completer certificates

The graduations have begun for Aiken County Public School District. The Aiken Career and Technology Center and Aiken Scholars Academy held ceremonies Wednesday night at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. The Aiken Scholars Academy seniors made history as the school's first graduating class. ASA is an academically-accelerated ACPSD high school...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken's McElwain wins SCJGA event

Aiken's Kaylee McElwain started the summer golf season off with a bang. McElwain, a rising junior at Aiken High School, won the girls' 13-18 age division at a South Carolina Junior Golf Association Players Series tournament May 21-22 at Cheraw State Park. She posted rounds of 77 and 86 for...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Water main break near Oriole Street on Aiken's Southside

A water main break occurred Thursday morning on Aiken's Southside. The main is located at 126 The Bunkers Drive S.W. and Oriole Street. Approximately 35 impacted connections on The Bunkers Drive S.W. currently have low pressure or no water. A boil water advisory will be issued once the water service...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Aiken Standard

Aiken County seeing high number of early voters in June 14 South Carolina primary

Early voting has begun for the June 14 primary election and over 100 Aiken County residents have already cast ballots. Poll workers at the Aiken County Voter Registration and Election office reported 105 people had voted as of just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They added there have been no issues and voting is going smoothly at the voting location on the first floor of the Ronnie Young Aiken County Government Center.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Vietnam War Memorial#Memorial Day#The Vietnam War#American#The General Assembly
Aiken Standard

Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of June 3

The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. With H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal and Dan Mintz. Directed by Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman. Written by Nora Smith, Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. (1:42) PG-13.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
204
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy