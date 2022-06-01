Vietnam War memorial rededicated in new home at Veterans Memorial Park

The Vietnam War claimed nearly 60,000 American lives.

Thirty men from Aiken County were among those who died, and their names are engraved on a memorial that was rededicated Monday in Aiken.

“I would like to announce that there will be no politics, religion and controversial statements,” said Burrell Whitley as he addressed the crowd gathered at Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park for the ceremony. “This is all about the patriots listed on this monument, who sacrificed the ultimate for their country, the United States of America, and their memory being reunited with their fellow patriots from previous wars and police actions, who also sacrificed their lives for America.”

Whitley, a Vietnam veteran, played an important role in the creation of the memorial, which originally was dedicated in 1973 and used to be located on Laurens Street near the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s former headquarters.

The monument was moved April 22 to Veterans Memorial Park, which is more accessible to the public than the median where it formerly stood.

Before the transfer could take place, legislation had to be passed at the state level because the South Carolina Heritage Act prevents the removal of historic monuments from public property without the approval of two-thirds of the General Assembly.

On April 4, Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the resolution needed to relocate the Vietnam War memorial.

In its new home, there also is a memorial wall that honors all of Aiken County’s fallen military heroes.

The Aiken County Veterans Council teamed up with the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America to organize Monday’s rededication event.

It was held immediately following a Memorial Day ceremony conducted by the Marine Corps League’s James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939.

Veterans Memorial Park is at 1435 Richland Avenue East.