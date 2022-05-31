ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints announce one practice open to public in 2022 minicamp

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1eHU_0fwLJJGj00

As the New Orleans Saints fans figure out how they’re going to survive until the season starts, some relief comes in the form of the 2022 minicamp announcements.

The Saints will hold their minicamp from June 14-16. Fans will be able to attend the practice Wednesday, June 15, free of charge. There will still be a need to get tickets from either NewOrleansSaints.com or with the SeatGeek app. Season ticket holders will get first dibs with tickets going on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. Non-season ticket holders will get their chance at 1 p.m. on June 2.

This will be the first time for Saints fans to see new first-round rookies Chris Olave and Trevor Penning as well as the first appearance as a Saint for free agent pickups Tyrann Mathieu, Jarvis Landry, and Marcus Maye. It’s sure to be exciting.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Ex-Bears DT Akiem Hicks signs a 1-year deal with the Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. --  Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs announced the move Wednesday, with the 32-year-old Hicks likely to become a replacement for free agent Ndamukong Suh., who spent the past three seasons on one-year deals with Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Likely Done With Bucs: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defensive line this Tuesday, signing Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal. This contract has sparked some speculation about Ndamukong Suh's future in the NFL. Suh, 35, remains a free agent. It has been reported in the past that a return to Tampa Bay is...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Seatgeek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Wide Reciever Romeo Doubs Is Turning Heads During OTA’s

The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
GREEN BAY, WI
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy