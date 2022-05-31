Saints announce one practice open to public in 2022 minicamp

As the New Orleans Saints fans figure out how they’re going to survive until the season starts, some relief comes in the form of the 2022 minicamp announcements.

The Saints will hold their minicamp from June 14-16. Fans will be able to attend the practice Wednesday, June 15, free of charge. There will still be a need to get tickets from either NewOrleansSaints.com or with the SeatGeek app. Season ticket holders will get first dibs with tickets going on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. Non-season ticket holders will get their chance at 1 p.m. on June 2.

This will be the first time for Saints fans to see new first-round rookies Chris Olave and Trevor Penning as well as the first appearance as a Saint for free agent pickups Tyrann Mathieu, Jarvis Landry, and Marcus Maye. It’s sure to be exciting.