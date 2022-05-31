ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Mrs. Christine Bailey Colvin

By Jackson County TIMES
 2 days ago

Mrs. Christine Bailey Colvin, age 87, of Port Saint Joe, Florida formerly of Jacob City, Florida went home to be...

Legals – June 2, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: JESSICA CANDELARIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No. 1892 OF 2015. Parcel ID:. 02-2N-11-0086-0880-0320.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Lance Blighton

Lance Blighton, 40, of Marianna, Florida died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home.
MARIANNA, FL
Thomas Edward Conklin

Thomas Edward Conklin, 78, of Sneads, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Thomas was born in the state of New York in 1944. He married the love of his life, Martha Frank, in 1964 and for many years, Thomas traveled the United States as a long-haul semi truck driver. Thomas and Martha eventually relocated to Jackson County, Florida in 1993 and for the last fifteen years he drove a truck for a local trucking company. Together, Thomas and Martha raised two beautiful daughters Tammy and Bonnie who were the apple of their father’s eye.
SNEADS, FL
Rufus Benjamin “Ben” Revell,

Rufus Benjamin “Ben” Revell, 95, of Grand Ridge died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Signature Health Care. Ben, as he was known to everyone, was born to Aubrey and Laura Revell on November 23, 1926. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering. He worked with the Department of Transportation as a State Specifications Engineer until his retirement but stayed very active until 1995. Ben was a proud Veteran of WWII, serving in Italy.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
Kimberly Mayo Hanson

Kimberly Mayo Hanson, age 45, entered into her eternal resting place while surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Panama City, FL after a lengthy illness. Kim was born April 1, 1977 in Marianna, FL to Eddie Fred Mayo and Lela Ann Stephens Mayo. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, nana and friend. Kimberly was a CNA for many years and worked for many nursing homes in the area as well as Covenant Hospice.
PANAMA CITY, FL
David Dewayne Brown

David Dewayne Brown, better known as Wayne Brown, 73, of Marianna went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence. A native of Marianna, FL. Mr. Brown had resided in Jackson County for most of his life. He was originally employed at Daffin’s Dept Store for Mr. Bill Reddoch. While employed there he joined the Army Reserves out of Dothan, AL spending 6 years in service. He and his wife Sherry moved to Palatka, FL where he managed a large Retail Dept Store for about a year before moving back to Marianna. In October of 1978 he opened 1001 Uses. For the first 8 years the business was located in the Triangle of 71 North and HWY 90. Then in 1986 he moved the business across the street from the Caravan Restaurant and next to the old Bowling Alley. This year’s makes 44 years of serving the panhandle and trim state area. In 1992 his son Michael Brown began working with him and now owns the business, alongside his wife Anitra Brown.
MARIANNA, FL
Mary F. Stephens

Mary F. Stephens, age 92, received her wings to travel home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 30, 2022. Both of her daughters were with her. Mary was born April 23, 1930, to Elbert L. and Frances Green Robinson. She was the last surviving sibling of the Robinson family. She worked and retired from Florida State Hospital after many years of service as a Vocational Training Supervisor in the Sewing Skills Workshop. Mary was known for her sewing, crafts, baking, and crocheting, making items and gifting to anyone needing a mask during Covid, items for the NICU, and caps for the elementary school classes. As a seamstress she made clothing, including cheerleading uniforms for CHS, costumes, alterations, as well as anything her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could imagine. She continued to do this until early this year. Her hands were never idle.
CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL
JAIL Report for May 31, 2022

Kam'rine Saffold, 20, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Stephen Adams, 39, Marianna, Florida: Failure to redeliver hired or leased property, petit theft: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Michael Cureton, 49, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Michael Garner, 37, Marianna, Florida:...
MARIANNA, FL
Thelma Jean Mayo

Thelma Jean Mayo, age 88, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Arrangements will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
MARIANNA, FL
Summer Sports Schedule

Game times are subject to change. Malone host Cottondale, 4 and 6 p.m. Cottondale at Cottonwood, 4 and 6 p.m. This post is brought to you by Mpact Sports.
COTTONDALE, FL

