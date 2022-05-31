Mrs. Christine Bailey Colvin

Mary F. Stephens, age 92, received her wings to travel home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 30, 2022. Both of her daughters were with her. Mary was born April 23, 1930, to Elbert L. and Frances Green Robinson. She was the last surviving sibling of the Robinson family. She worked and retired from Florida State Hospital after many years of service as a Vocational Training Supervisor in the Sewing Skills Workshop. Mary was known for her sewing, crafts, baking, and crocheting, making items and gifting to anyone needing a mask during Covid, items for the NICU, and caps for the elementary school classes. As a seamstress she made clothing, including cheerleading uniforms for CHS, costumes, alterations, as well as anything her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could imagine. She continued to do this until early this year. Her hands were never idle.
