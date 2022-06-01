ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde

 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announces a state of a disaster on May 31, 2022, for the city of Uvalde following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's...

