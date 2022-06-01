ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

It’ll be Walz vs. Jensen for MN governor as Stanek, Hepola exit

By KVRR Staff
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The stage is nearly set for incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz to take on Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the Minnesota governor’s race this fall. Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek declined to force a GOP primary against Jensen. Stanek...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Gubernatorial race thinning out

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of candidates who had been running to attempt to unseat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz this November have dropped out of the race. Former Sheriff in Hennepin County Rich Stanek did not file the necessary paperwork by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline at the Secretary of State's office. Stanek's campaign has released a statement he will be returning to consulting for law enforcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Gov. Walz reflects on session, looks towards November

The stage is set for a full matchup between incumbent Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger, former state senator and physician Scott Jensen. Candidate filings closed yesterday. Walz joins Cathy Wurzer for a brief conversation. The following is a transcript of the conversation, edited for clarity. Listen to the full...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Broadcaster Cory Hepola Ends Third-Party Run For Minnesota Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Cory Hepola, the former WCCO Radio host who announced his third-party candidacy for governor of Minnesota in March, now says he’s dropping out of the race. Hepola, who was running as a member of the new Forward Party of Minnesota, announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday, citing “the polarization driven by the Democratic and Republican parties” that will make it “unlikely” for a third-party candidate to break through this year. “I will continue to promote and build support for the bold, new ideas on which my campaign was built and to create the political vehicle that can...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Chaska, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Date approaching for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June 8th opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesotans can now order more at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

Starting Thursday, Minnesotans can order more free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced the option to place a second order for four free kits, through the state's online ordering program. For those who previously ordered their four kits, you can now place an order for four additional tests....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
David Hann
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Jim Hagedorn
fox9.com

59 Minnesota lawmakers aren't seeking re-election, most since 1970

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It'll be a new-look Minnesota Legislature in 2023. A total of 59 members between the House and Senate are not seeking re-election to their current seats this year, more than one-fourth of the Legislature's 201 members. That is the highest number since at least 1970, according to Legislative Reference Library data.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesotans can receive additional at-home Covid tests

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesotans can now place a second order for four free at-home rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests from this program are now able to receive four additional tests per household (for up to a total of eight tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19. Those who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,783 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,638. Today's update does not include data from the holiday weekend, as that data is still being processed. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Of Minnesota#Republican Primary#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#University Of Minnesota
96.7 The River

Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Continues Decline, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 case growth rate continues its steady decline in Minnesota, along with hospitalization admission rates. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state logged another 1,783 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the long weekend. One of the people who died was in their late 30s from Isanti County. In all, the update brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to over 1.5 million since the pandemic began, and 12,638 people have died in Minnesota. Case growth is heading in a downward trajectory after a recent hump that peaked in mid-May. As of the most recent update, it stands at 30.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are down nearly to the “caution” threshold, which is drawn at 8 admissions per 100,000 residents. The current figure sits at 8.4 admissions. As of Tuesday, there were 480 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 34 were in the ICU. Meanwhile, over 10 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 75.1% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, while 47.1% have completed the series and gotten their booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
boreal.org

Will feral swine, an extraordinarily invasive species, invade Minnesota? Only if we’re unable to outsmart the pigs.

Feral hogs damaged a spring on private land in Ozark County, Missouri. Credit: Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation. In early March of 2016, amid the mature aspen forest, grasslands, and wetlands of West Valley Wildlife Management Area in far northwestern Minnesota, piglets were born. Their mother had wandered off a nearby farm with other pigs and gone feral—begun living in the wild—when she gave birth in the WMA. Though the births were at first undetected by humans, they soon came to light and achieved dubious distinction as an extremely rare instance of feral pig reproduction in the state—and on designated wildlife lands, no less.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy