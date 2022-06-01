Better Call Saul Torments Fans With Six Weeks Promo

The world got the first look at Gotham Knights on Tuesday, when the first trailer for the upcoming The CW series made it way online. The trailer introduced audiences to the series' wide array of Batman-adjacent characters, who will be thrown into a unique predicament following the death of the Dark Knight. With Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) appearing in the series, it was safe to assume that the iconic graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns would be homaged on the small screen. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the trailer seems to showcase a new angle of that, briefly showing a group of looters who are dressed in punk attire — including some colorful visors. Just based on that sequence, it could be interpreted that the looters are Gotham Knights' version of the Mutants, a street gang with uncanny abilities and a grotesque aesthetic.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO