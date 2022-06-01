Better Call Saul Torments Fans With Six Weeks Promo

“NCIS” just wrapped up its hair-raising season 19 finale on a major cliffhanger. On Monday, the team’s leader, Special Agent Alden Parker, played by actor Gary Cole, went on the run after he became framed for murder. In a surprising twist though, the “NCIS” fugitive joins up with his ex-wife and DOD-UFO investigator, Vivian Kolchak. While Kolchak appears to maintain a positive friendship with her ex-husband, her plans seem much more devious. The episode’s final moments reveal that Kolchak is actually working against the “NCIS” agent. She’s perhaps even teamed up with the season-long terrorist, The Raven. Given the ongoing nature of the plot, we’re going to see “NCIS” season 20 pick up immediately following this year’s finale.
