ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul Torments Fans With Six Weeks Promo

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week saw the mid-season finale of Better Call Saul arrive and shock fans of the AMC drama with a major cliffhanger conclusion. Now there is a gap in the season with six weeks remaining until the show returns and delivers its final six episodes. To tantalize fans, and to twist...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Did the Series Reveal Kim Wexler’s Fate?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 6 of Better Call Saul, “Axe and Grind.”]. Better Call Saul may center around Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his criminal lawyering persona, Saul Goodman, but the show’s most absorbing question has become: What is going to happen to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Big Sky: Jensen Ackles Promoted to Series Regular for Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Life moves fast in Big Sky country. Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles has been promoted to series regular for the just-announced Season 3, TVLine has learned. His guest appearance in the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 2 finale was first revealed Thursday. “I have tangled more than a few times with cartel elements,” Ackles’ character, Beau Arlen, tells Katheryn Winnick’s Jenny in the preview for the May 19 season ender (10/9c), “and it’s nasty business.” When Jenny agrees, saying that she needs to stop it, he counters: “You mean, ‘we.'” Per the official character description, Beau is...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tales of the Walking Dead Writers Revealed

The writers of Fear the Walking Dead, Arrow, and Netflix's Resident Evil are among the talent set to tell new Tales of the Walking Dead. As described by AMC, the episodic anthology series is comprised of "six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse," including Samantha Morton's Whisperer leader Alpha. Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple is executive producer with Channing Powell, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear, serving as showrunner of the spinoff airing this summer on AMC.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
Floor8

Trailer for Game of Thrones prequel has finally dropped

The first extended look at the highly anticipated follow-up to HBO's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones is finally here! If you haven't had the chance to watch the trailer for HBO's House of the Dragon series then you're in for a real treat!. Be ready to be transported back...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Amc
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Renews Hit Dark Comedy Series for Season 4

HBO has renewed Bill Hader's dark comedy series Barry for Season 4 at HBO and HBO Max. Variety confirmed Thursday that the network officially greenlit the hit series for an eight-episode fourth season to be directed by Hader, who co-created Barry alongside Alec Blerg. Barry Season 4 will begin production in Los Angeles in June. A potential premiere date has not been announced for the season, which was renewed just four weeks into the hit series' third season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Jodie Foster Cast in True Detective Season 4, First Plot Details Released

The next season of HBO's True Detective just courted a major star. On Thursday, it was announced that Oscar-winning actress and director Jodie Foster will star in and executive produce the long-gestating upcoming fourth season of the series. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Foster joined the project "following a prolonged round of negotiations," and that the season technically still remains in the development stage, but that Foster's casting should help greenlight it. Additionally, the reporting revealed the first official details surrounding Season 4, which was previously reported to be subtitled Night Country.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Join ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ at Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel “1932” at Paramount+, Variety has learned. The show follows the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion. “1932” is a followup to “1883,” the latter of which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the mothership series. “1932” was ordered to series at Paramount+ back in February. The show falls under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal...
MOVIES
BGR.com

People can’t get enough of this raunchy comedy on Netflix

You can’t really blame Paramount Global for wanting to extend the success of the Jackass movie franchise to the company’s streaming platform, following the recent success of the Jackass Forever and its companion Jackass 4.5 movies (the latter of which has been a Top 10 Netflix movie for several weeks now).
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
E! News

Colton Haynes Reveals the Real Reasons He Left Teen Wolf and Arrow

Watch: Colton Haynes Is 6 Months Sober From Alcohol & Drugs. Colton Haynes is finally telling his side of the story. When the actor left MTV's hit show Teen Wolf in 2012, it was alleged that Colton and the network came to a contract negotiation stalemate. However, in his new memoir Miss Memory Lane, Colton says it's not quite that simple.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Trailer Included a Dark Knight Returns Easter Egg We All Missed

The world got the first look at Gotham Knights on Tuesday, when the first trailer for the upcoming The CW series made it way online. The trailer introduced audiences to the series' wide array of Batman-adjacent characters, who will be thrown into a unique predicament following the death of the Dark Knight. With Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) appearing in the series, it was safe to assume that the iconic graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns would be homaged on the small screen. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the trailer seems to showcase a new angle of that, briefly showing a group of looters who are dressed in punk attire — including some colorful visors. Just based on that sequence, it could be interpreted that the looters are Gotham Knights' version of the Mutants, a street gang with uncanny abilities and a grotesque aesthetic.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 20 Will Pick Up Right After Season 19 Finale

“NCIS” just wrapped up its hair-raising season 19 finale on a major cliffhanger. On Monday, the team’s leader, Special Agent Alden Parker, played by actor Gary Cole, went on the run after he became framed for murder. In a surprising twist though, the “NCIS” fugitive joins up with his ex-wife and DOD-UFO investigator, Vivian Kolchak. While Kolchak appears to maintain a positive friendship with her ex-husband, her plans seem much more devious. The episode’s final moments reveal that Kolchak is actually working against the “NCIS” agent. She’s perhaps even teamed up with the season-long terrorist, The Raven. Given the ongoing nature of the plot, we’re going to see “NCIS” season 20 pick up immediately following this year’s finale.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on June 1, 2022

The start of a new month is always an exciting time for streaming subscribers. The first day of each month is usually when services add the majority of their licensed movies and TV shows, which means that most major services always have a lot of new options as soon as the calendar changes. June is no exception. Wednesday marks the start of June and streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have a bunch of new additions in store.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy