FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police Department is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman who has dementia. Police are looking for Vicki Lower, 79, of Florence, who left her home at Champion Club Apartments and did not return. She was last seen at around noon at her apartment. Police said she left on foot and they do not know where she was heading.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO