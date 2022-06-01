Friends of Music is beginning a renewal of the Kennett Municipal Band.

Officials of Southeast Missouri Food Bank are out with key findings from a recently issued statewide report on hunger, titled “Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021: State Report for Missouri.” The food bank is based in Sikeston and will soon open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson. In the region served by SEMO Food Bank, 33% of food insecure households reported having to choose between paying for food and paying for utility payments. 28% facing hunger had to choose between food and medicine or medical care. SEMO Food Bank, which reportedly serves 70,000 individuals each month, is spending roughly three times more on food acquisition and distribution compared to pre-pandemic rates. Research informing the overall study was conducted by University of Missouri social scientists, compiling statistics from all six regional food banks, including SEMO Food Bank, to gauge the statewide impact of hunger. The 16 counties served by SEMO Food Bank are Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.

JACKSON, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO