ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Friends of Music is beginning a renewal of the Kennett Municipal Band.

kzimksim.com
 2 days ago

The 2022 Kennett Municipal Band will begin rehearsals on Wednesday, June 1, 7:30 p.m., in the Kennett Middle School...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkms.org

Paducah Pridefest to feature music, drag performances and more

A Pride festival celebrating the LGBTQ community is returning to downtown Paducah this upcoming weekend featuring drag performances, music from LGBTQ artists, local businesses and churches. Paducah Pridefest lead organizer Jeff Hudson said the festival on Saturday, June 4 was coordinated in about three months after organizers learned that a...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Pride event planned for Cape Girardeau this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers are getting prepared to bring back a pride festival to the City of Cape Girardeau. The event is called the Pride in the Park SEMO and it will feature vendors with food, fun and several drag shows planned. The event will focus on highlighting...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Playground equipment vandalized in Dunklin Co.

The Capaha pond dredging will start in the coming weeks. Gun violence awareness event to be held in Cape Girardeau. Folks are preparing for a gun violence awareness event in Cape Girardeau this weekend. Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/1. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kennett, MO
City
Holcomb, MO
Awesome 92.3

A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#School Band#Friends Of Music#The Middle School
KFVS12

Malden Positive Brotherhood balloon release for shooting victims

Many are paying their respects to American military service members who died in active service. Folks in Carbondale joined in on the celebrations this morning at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial Day in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Memorial Day program was held to remember and honor all military...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Fraud Against Dyer Business Includes Union City Location

Union City police are investigating one of three fraud cases committed against a Dyer construction company. Police reports said Matthew Kelly, of Kelly Construction LLC, told officers that someone had used his business account to make purchases at Lowe’s stores in Union City, Sevierville and Sylvia, North Carolina. The...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Pharmacy owner placed hidden cameras

Lyon County arrest made following unrelated investigation. Doniphan Middle Schooler competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Program for nursing students at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center is teaming up with Three Rivers Community College to address the healthcare workforce...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Sikeston DPS looking for missing girl

Sikeston DPS is asking for your assistance in locating a missing girl from Sikeston. 14-year-old Aisha Grayson was last seen on May 23rd. She is 5’6” and possibly wearing a black turtleneck. She has red and black braids and Eczema on both of her arms. If you have any information please contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or the tip line at 573-475-3774.
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating numerous reports of vandalism

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating numerous reports of vandalism that took place before Memorial Day weekend. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they had several reports of vandalism, including spray painted swastikas, between May 23 and May 25. He said vehicles and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Body found in Mississippi River near Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A body has been recovered from the Mississippi River near Portageville. It was found next to a barge around 12:30 p.m. on June 2, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department. New Madrid County Sheriff’s deputies and the coroner responded to the scene...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
kzimksim.com

SEMO Food Bank says many hungry families face tough choices

Officials of Southeast Missouri Food Bank are out with key findings from a recently issued statewide report on hunger, titled “Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021: State Report for Missouri.” The food bank is based in Sikeston and will soon open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson. In the region served by SEMO Food Bank, 33% of food insecure households reported having to choose between paying for food and paying for utility payments. 28% facing hunger had to choose between food and medicine or medical care. SEMO Food Bank, which reportedly serves 70,000 individuals each month, is spending roughly three times more on food acquisition and distribution compared to pre-pandemic rates. Research informing the overall study was conducted by University of Missouri social scientists, compiling statistics from all six regional food banks, including SEMO Food Bank, to gauge the statewide impact of hunger. The 16 counties served by SEMO Food Bank are Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.
JACKSON, MO
Kait 8

Authorities investigate school playground vandalism

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) – Dunklin County authorities are looking for suspects in an incident in which a school district said a playground was vandalized. Officials said the incident happened over the Memorial Day weekend on the campus of Southland C-9. The district superintendent, Misty Galloway, said the suspects took...
CARDWELL, MO
KFVS12

Body found in river in New Madrid County

The nation's power grid is under stress like never before and that could lead to potential periodic power outages in Missouri and Illinois. Heartland mother shares challenges with finding breast milk. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One Heartland mother tells us the challenges she's facing to get breast milk for...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Program for nursing students at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Lyon County arrest made following unrelated investigation. Doniphan Middle Schooler competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Stoddard County pharmacist arrested for invasion of privacy. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County pharmacy owner is facing some serious charges. Pride in the Park to be held in Cape Girardeau.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy