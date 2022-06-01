I-15, Tropicana Interchange Project begins Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that Allegiant Stadium is open and bringing traffic to the area, the Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing to replace the 60-year-old interstate 15 Tropicana interchange.

The project is expected to cost $305 million and wrap up in 2024.

$50 million is expected to come from a department of transportation grant.

On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak joined Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary in officially launching the interchange project.

“This is going to make traffic better, safer, and more convenient,” Gov. Sisolak said.

“Here we are in a place that is experiencing such extraordinary growth, jobs, population, and economic activity which brings a lot of challenges to support that growth with adequate infrastructure to keep it going,” Buttigieg said.

The project is expected to include several key details which are listed below:

Tropicana expansion project will be completed in four phases

new bridge over the freeway

new flyover exit from I-15 to eastbound Tropicana

new alignment for Dean Martin for traffic to flow smoothly under Tropicana

roadwork crews to begin Tuesday, May 31

about 4,600 jobs will be connected to the project

Rachel McDermott works at Gaming and Entertainment Touch Technology which is near Allegiant Stadium and tells 8 News Now she is used to the traffic headaches.

“It is a struggle getting out on the weekends,” she said.

McDermott hopes a new construction project will be a good solution.

The first thing most drivers will notice are new active traffic management signs along the I-15 to inform drivers about future closures during the project.

McDermott says she knows the new project means more traffic cones and lane closures are coming, but believes it will be worth it in the end.

“I think I would be willing to deal with a little bit of a headache,” she said. “I think it will help alleviate traffic, I think that after events it will make home a lot easier and a lot safer too.”

A representative from NDOT says the major closures that will impact traffic flow won’t happen until early 2023 which will include a few short complete closures of the I-15.

