For the last year, Ruby Gordillo is proud that she can call a once-vacant house on Sheffield Avenue in El Sereno her home."This is what I call home," said Gordillo. "I live here with my husband, my three kids, three cats and a dog."Two years ago, Gordillo led a group called "Reclaiming our Homes" and broke into the vacant homes which were supposed to be demolished for the failed 710 freeway extension project. "We were extremely scared," said Gordillo. "We were very sure that we were going to be arrested."Instead, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles negotiated a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO