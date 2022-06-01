ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LaToya C. Thompson (Southern University at New Orleans)

My works are an expression of the way that I feel in relation to family, community and my political views; they are used as a means of encouragement to others. I can tell my stories...

9th Annual HBCU Art Showcase Presented by The New Orleans (LA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Featuring artwork by students attending Dillard University, Southern University at New Orleans and Xavier University of Louisiana. Nine years ago, Ogden Museum and The New Orleans Chapter of The Links, Incorporated formed a partnership with the goal of presenting an exhibition that would spotlight works of art created by students attending Louisiana’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and provide an opportunity to celebrate those artists. Since then, the HBCU Art Showcase has been presented annually in the Museum’s Education Gallery, a space designated to honor the teaching of art and works created by students in the Southern region of the United States. To date, over one-hundred HBCU artists from Louisiana’s five HBCUs have participated in the annual showcase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ogden Museum of Southern Art

My name is Aaliyah Arnold, I am 21 years old. I was born in New Iberia, Louisiana and raised in Jeanerette, Louisiana. I work in two mediums, photography and printmaking. With my photos I capture portrait shots of people in my community, including relatives and friends, as well as landscape shots of the area. I work with digital cameras using standard portrait and landscape lenses, as well as Polaroid cameras.
JEANERETTE, LA
Gambel Communications Welcomes Amanda Roberts

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 3-5

A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
5500 Louisiana educators gather for tenth annual Teacher Leader Summit

Louisiana’s largest professional development event for educators opened yesterday for its tenth anniversary at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Taking place May 31 through June 2, 2022, Teacher Leader Summit brings together educators from across the state for an energy-filled, inspiring event that closes out one school year and inspires attendees in their planning for the next.
LOUISIANA STATE
Oak Street Po-Boy Fest set to return this fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After a two-year absence, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, the popular event celebrating New Orleans’ beloved sandwich, is set to return this fall. The Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners, the group that organizes the annual event, announced the 14th annual festival will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This 6/3 Weekend

First, take a splash with Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. at Slidell's Cutting Edge theater! We all know the beloved "tail" of Ariel, a spunky mermaid princess who longs for a taste of the human world - with human legs to match. Watch as our fiery heroine and her aquatic friends move out from "under the sea" and learn to navigate the strange world above, all on the centerstage, with showings from June 2 until June 12. Purchase your tickets soon! 767 Robert Blvd.,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Who is Tad Gormley?

NEW ORLEANS — We all know of Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park, but who is Tad Gormley?. "I'm born and raised in New Orleans, and I've been working in City Park for ten years, and I didn't know that much about him." Casie Duplechain is the Chief Development...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
A New Orleans Nana’s Tomato Sauce

When Elizabeth M. Williams was growing up in New Orleans, a pot of simmering tomato sauce was a fixture on her Nana’s (or grandmother’s) stove. Balancing just the right amount of sweet—gained from grated carrots rather than sugar—and savory—thanks in part to dissolved anchovies at the base—the sauce adorned the pastas, chicken stews, roasts, and sausages made by her grandmother, who immigrated from Sicily in 1910 when she was eighteen years old. “And now I cook the sauce all the time,” says Williams, a founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. In fact, Williams deems the recipe so elemental that she gave it a place of honor within her new book, Nana’s Creole Italian Table, in both the condiment section and on the cover.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rollin’ on the River: Baton Rouge serves as port of call to three major cruise lines

‘When I was a boy,” begins Mark Twain in Old Times on the Mississippi, his 1875 memoir, “there was but one permanent ambition among my comrades … to be a steamboatman.” Though Twain may never have quite materialized into a full-time river rat (instead becoming the author of the Great American Novel—too bad), he did chart a few journeys up and down Old Muddy in his day, even landing in the “tropical swelter” of Baton Rouge, a fragrant city “clothed in flowers … like a greenhouse.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
See who won National Merit Scholarships at Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Acadiana schools

High school seniors from south Louisiana captured 54 of the 65 Louisiana scholarships announced Wednesday as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The 65 latest Louisiana winners were announced Wednesday, joining 40 announced in April and May. A final batch of winners will be announced July 11. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 students nationwide will have won National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
St. Augustine Appoints Aulston Taylor President and CEO Through 2025

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Augustine High School board of directors has appointed Aulston Taylor to the permanent position of president and CEO, lifting the interim label from his previous title. Taylor and the board agreed to a three-year term that will run through 2025. “As God has ordered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Five New Orleans’ Spots to Get a Sweet Treat on National Donut Day - June 3

A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

