KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are currently investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a police chase Wednesday morning. According to police, they received a call just after 10:45 Wednesday morning regarding an armed robbery in the 9200 block of Blue Ridge. Police then got into a pursuit with the suspect car, making their way west and ending near 59th and Wabash around 11:20 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO