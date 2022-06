PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled under the shores of Suisun Bay near Discovery Bay early Thursday jolting residents awake from Sacramento to Santa Cruz.According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 5:07 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Discovery Bay. A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed.The quake was strongly felt throughout the East and North Bay. More than 1,000 residents immediately told the USGS they felt the temblor from Santa Cruz to Sacramento.As a standard precaution, BART slowed trains to examine its tracks for any damage. Elsewhere, no other immediate damage was being reported."An...

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO