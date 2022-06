Throughout the world, the cannabis plant is gaining in popularity and legitimacy as a medical treatment for a broad range of illnesses. Now, researchers at the laboratory of Professor Alexander (Sasha) Vainstein at the Hebrew University of Jerusalerm (HU)'s Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment, in partnership with and funding from Mariana Bioscience Ltd., have successfully engineered a cannabis plant with higher levels of medically important substances, such as THC.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO