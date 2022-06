SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s streets are open to cruising again after the city council repealed the 39-year-old ordinance Tuesday night signaling a new era for lowriders and car enthusiasts. SacraLocos Car Club Vice President Running Bear Salazar feels good about the future. “To see the city make the effort to open things up to let us do what we do,” he says. “It’s amazing and I’m looking forward to not feeling like I’m doing something illegal when I’m just driving up and down the street.” But cruising still carries an inherent risk. The cars are not, by definition, street legal. “There’s always this worry...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO