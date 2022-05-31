ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

25-acre brush fire in Palm Beach Gardens ‘isolated,’ officials say

By Monica Magalhaes
wflx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire in Palm Beach Gardens has been isolated, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. Officials said the 25-acre brush fire started burning in the afternoon north of Northlake Boulevard and West of Beeline Highway in the Grassy Waters Preserve area. Florida Forest Service...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Fire Rescue#Memorial Day Weekend#Lightning Strike#Florida Forest Service
