25-acre brush fire in Palm Beach Gardens ‘isolated,’ officials say
By Monica Magalhaes
wflx.com
2 days ago
A brush fire in Palm Beach Gardens has been isolated, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. Officials said the 25-acre brush fire started burning in the afternoon north of Northlake Boulevard and West of Beeline Highway in the Grassy Waters Preserve area. Florida Forest Service...
A piece of Palm Beach County paradise is in peril as a West Palm Beach neighborhood navigates alarming heaps of trash. They say their calls to officials have been ignored and some of the waste is hazardous. Ali Ambrosio spends her days picking up trash on the beach along the...
Being hurricane ready is much more than food and supplies for people living at the West Village Arts Lofts in Lake Worth Beach. "We've lifted everything up off the floors we put all the furniture on stilts. We have shop vacs, mops, air blowers," said Marcele Bassett one of the loft residents who is preparing for flooding. "We're ready to try and save our property to the best of our ability."
Whether you’re trying to reach emergency managers or need assistance for seniors, here's a list of numbers to call before, during and after a hurricane:. By the way:Don't rely on government for help this hurricane season. Hearing impaired (TTY/TTD):. Palm Beach: 561-712-6342. Martin: Call 911. St. Lucie: Call 911.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach restaurant set to open July 1 is hosting a job fair at its downtown location this Saturday. El Camino West Palm Beach is looking to fill 200 positions before its opening. The restaurant is hosting a job fair at its...
One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. Royal Sandwich Company, 4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection May 24. They had four high-priority, one intermediate and eight basic violations. The high-priority violations included the chlorine sanitizer in a...
Local communities are getting out in front of possible weather problems. For many, it means a bit of cleaning before the rain arrives. Curtis Daniels is fixing his sprinkler system. The Lake Worth Beach resident said he's concerned about just what's headed our way. Flooding is often a concern for...
South Floridians soon will see long-awaited highway improvements in Boca Raton, with traffic relief expected from I-95′s newly redesigned Glades Road exit, as well as the reopening of the Clint Moore Road bridge. On a recent cloudy day, the Florida Department of Transportation gave a behind-the-scenes look at the construction zones to demonstrate the significant progress underway. Construction ...
Boaters who need a ramp to reach the water will have a special Fourth of July this year — Silver Palm Park’s ramps, off-limits since September, will finally reopen. And permits to use the ramps, usually $60 and good from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, will cost $25 and be valid for this July, August and September.
A man considered to hold the greatest law enforcement power in Palm Beach County is doing so from a hospital bed at JFK Hospital near Lake Worth. Ric Bradshaw, the five-term sheriff, has been in the hospital for over a month after two medical procedures between April 26 and May 3. The second procedure was an elective heart procedure, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said, but did not ...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to West Palm Beach Police Department. As noted by authorities, the person was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center following a shooting involving two people...
An economic summit focused on housing and transportation is being held Thursday in Palm Beach County. Featuring multiple speakers, the summit will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach and will be an all-day event. The event is open to anyone who wants to...
Tropical storm warnings wrapped Florida from Sarasota to Titusville this morning as a gush of moisture in the western Caribbean tries to become the first named cyclone of 2022.
The National Hurricane Center expects the budding system to muscle up to Tropical Storm Alex before making a landfall along the southwest coast Saturday morning. Watches were...
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Spinnato’s Hoagies & Meats, Pompano Beach This hoagie shop registered to owners Mike Lipski and Jennifer Anderson debuted May 30 near US-1 and ...
All South Florida counties, except for Okeechobee, are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Joining Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade in "high" are Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River with Okeechobee remaining at...
Indian River County deputies are looking for witnesses of a disturbance at a Vero Beach WaWa and possibly a MacDonald's Thursday. The sheriff's office said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of 90th Avenue and SR 60. Anyone who has witnessed the incident is asked to...
South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Local couple stranded overseas after contracting COVID during vacation. As part of my job responsibilities with the Palm Beach Post, I not only cover the city of Boynton Beach but also Lake Worth Beach and other general assignment duties. For the next few months, those duties will include covering the...
Air rifle in hand, the hunter spotted his target on a tree branch over the shoreline some 30 yards south of the Briny Breezes marina. It’s the kind of shot Joshua Smith has made countless times in his four years as an iguana trapper with Nexus Nuisance Animal Services. But on this sunny May afternoon, his crafty target sensed danger.
