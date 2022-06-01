ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

CHS advances in girls softball district with 1-0 win over Portage Central

By Jim Measel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals advanced in the MHSAA Division One girls softball district tournament they are hosting with a 1-0 victory over Portage...

