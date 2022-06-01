What’s Next For The Miami Heat Entering NBA Offseason?

We are now 27 years into Pat Riley's tenure with the Miami Heat. The franchise existed for just seven years before he left the New York Knicks for a situation in South Florida where he would have more control, which he had craved ever since he became one of the NBA's most winning-obsessed personalities during the 1980s with the dynastic Los Angeles Lakers. There, his championship success eventually morphed into folly, with his hard-driving id lapsing into a parody of itself during his final season in the Great Western Forum. That specific insanity was a miracle for the Knicks, who pushed the first iteration of Michael Jordan's famed Chicago Bulls of the 90s closer to the brink than any other team, and Madison Square Garden shined with life it has never seen since.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO