Cars, you have finally met your match. Our crooked society no longer sacrifices the blood of its young to your temple of doom first. Those days are over. You must now play second fiddle to the religion of guns, which is even more bizarre and possibly fanatical than that devoted to cars. The Washington Post: "Firearms killed more children and adolescents in 2020 than car accidents, which had long been the leading cause of death for young people."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO