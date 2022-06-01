ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Ross Bailes scores Ultimate SLM victory at Cherokee

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Bailes left Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina some $7,500 richer. The Clover, South Carolina driver topped an 18-car field in Sunday’s Mike Butler Memorial to score the Ultimate Super Late Model Series...

myclintonnews.com

Luke White headed 20 miles down the road

The ultimate team player and captain for the ultra-successful Clinton Red Devil baseball team this spring, Luke White made the transition from third base to catcher because the team needed him to. He was voted captain, and he said he and teammate Davis Wilson took on the role of running...
CLINTON, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Nation Ford hires new boys’ basketball coach

The Nation Ford Falcons have hired Charles Brown as their next boys’ varsity basketball coach. Brown comes from Central High School in Pageland, where he has been boys’ head coach for the past five seasons at the 2A program. He has been teaching at Central for the past decade and will be teaching in the technology career cluster at Nation Ford. He was named Central’s Teacher of the Year for 2022.
FORT MILL, SC
Axios Charlotte

Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill

Bankruptcy is the latest move in the David Tepper-Rock Hill debacle. What’s happening: The Carolina Panthers owner’s real estate holdings entity, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC,  filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on June 1, as first reported by the Athletic. GTRE said in a statement this is to “effect an orderly wind-down of the project at Rock […] The post Bankruptcy: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
FOX8 News

Cars back on track at North Wilkesboro Speedway

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Race cars were back on the track at North Wilkesboro for the first time in more than 10 years. They were there practicing for the upcoming races scheduled at the track in August. Several teams from the SMART Modified tour took to the track to give their cars a shakedown, test […]
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Why South Carolina’s Old 96 District Should Be on Your Summer Getaway List

Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
CHARLOTTE, NC
tvtechnology.com

NextGen TV Comes to Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C.—Five stations serving the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market have launched NextGen TV (a.k.a. ATSC 3.0) broadcasts, boosting the total launches in the U.S. to nearly 50 markets, with 29 of the top 40 now offering the new digital broadcast technology. The June 2 launch includes WLOS (ABC), WSPA-TV (CBS), WHNS...
GREENVILLE, SC
USC Gamecock

New renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium expected to enhance game day experience, amplify atmosphere

Williams-Brice Stadium will look a little different this fall, with renovations currently being made to the venue ahead of the 2022 football season. The stadium’s most recent round of renovations includes new lighting and sound systems, ribbon boards, patio spaces and elevators. These improvements will cost an estimated $11 million, according to executive associate athletic director for administration Chris Rogers.
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

$10 Million North Carolina Lottery Winner To Spend Life In Prison

It’s hard to spend $10 from prison. But that’s what one North Carolina man will face. Michael Todd Hill won a $10 million lottery scratch-off prize in 2017. But just 5 years later Hill has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This comes after he was charged with the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State alumnus Milford H. Beagle Jr. being promoted to three-star general

South Carolina State University alumnus and Bulldog Battalion graduate Milford H. Beagle Jr. will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the U.S. Army. Beagle has been commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum in New York since July 2021. He is set to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in the near future, according to Fort Drum news release.
FORT DRUM, NY
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of North Carolina girl

A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged molestation and rape of a young North Carolina girl in October 2021. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said Jose Manuel Castillo, Jr., 21, was charged with kidnapping, rape and child molestation. Castillo was accused of traveling...
GAINESVILLE, GA

