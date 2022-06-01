Ross Bailes scores Ultimate SLM victory at Cherokee
Ross Bailes left Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina some $7,500 richer. The Clover, South Carolina driver topped an 18-car field in Sunday’s Mike Butler Memorial to score the Ultimate Super Late Model Series...
The ultimate team player and captain for the ultra-successful Clinton Red Devil baseball team this spring, Luke White made the transition from third base to catcher because the team needed him to. He was voted captain, and he said he and teammate Davis Wilson took on the role of running...
The Nation Ford Falcons have hired Charles Brown as their next boys’ varsity basketball coach. Brown comes from Central High School in Pageland, where he has been boys’ head coach for the past five seasons at the 2A program. He has been teaching at Central for the past decade and will be teaching in the technology career cluster at Nation Ford. He was named Central’s Teacher of the Year for 2022.
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — When Landon Powell first arrived as the head coach of the North Greenville Crusaders in the summer of 2014, he inherited a team that won eight games the previous season. In the eight seasons since, the former Gamecock catcher has built North Greenville into one of...
Bankruptcy is the latest move in the David Tepper-Rock Hill debacle. What’s happening: The Carolina Panthers owner’s real estate holdings entity, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on June 1, as first reported by the Athletic. GTRE said in a statement this is to “effect an orderly wind-down of the project at Rock […]
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Race cars were back on the track at North Wilkesboro for the first time in more than 10 years. They were there practicing for the upcoming races scheduled at the track in August. Several teams from the SMART Modified tour took to the track to give their cars a shakedown, test […]
Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
CHARLOTTE — The real estate company led by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has filed for bankruptcy, Channel 9 has confirmed. GT Real Estate Holdings said the bankruptcy was filed in connection with the failed practice facility project in Rock Hill. The filing comes after the termination and rescission...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — They're seemingly a fixture of any major urban environment, but one particular pest control company says rats are the biggest problem for 50 U.S. cities - one of which is in South Carolina. Through its annual list of "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Orkin shows multiple metropolitan...
Ahead of his visit to Clemson on Thursday, June 2, Willis (Texas) 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway reported an offer from the Tigers via social media Tuesday. When we spoke with Lagway earlier this month, he (...)
GREENVILLE, S.C.—Five stations serving the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market have launched NextGen TV (a.k.a. ATSC 3.0) broadcasts, boosting the total launches in the U.S. to nearly 50 markets, with 29 of the top 40 now offering the new digital broadcast technology. The June 2 launch includes WLOS (ABC), WSPA-TV (CBS), WHNS...
Williams-Brice Stadium will look a little different this fall, with renovations currently being made to the venue ahead of the 2022 football season. The stadium’s most recent round of renovations includes new lighting and sound systems, ribbon boards, patio spaces and elevators. These improvements will cost an estimated $11 million, according to executive associate athletic director for administration Chris Rogers.
It’s hard to spend $10 from prison. But that’s what one North Carolina man will face. Michael Todd Hill won a $10 million lottery scratch-off prize in 2017. But just 5 years later Hill has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This comes after he was charged with the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
WARE SHOALS, S.C. — A second body was recovered from an Upstate river this week. The most recent body was found at about 6:30 p.m. in the Saluda River about 20 feet off the bank and five feet underwater, according to Brian Lewis, with Ware Shoals Police Department. According...
When DJ Lagway FaceTimed Clemson coach Dabo Swinney Tuesday, he figured they would be talking shop ahead of his visit later this week. Fortunately for the five-star quarterback out Willis (Texas) High (...)
South Carolina State University alumnus and Bulldog Battalion graduate Milford H. Beagle Jr. will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the U.S. Army. Beagle has been commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum in New York since July 2021. He is set to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in the near future, according to Fort Drum news release.
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged molestation and rape of a young North Carolina girl in October 2021. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said Jose Manuel Castillo, Jr., 21, was charged with kidnapping, rape and child molestation. Castillo was accused of traveling...
On Wednesday, May 26, Carolinas AGC proudly partnered with AGC of America and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for a press conference in Columbia, South Carolina to release the South Carolina results of AGC of America’s 2022 Work Zone Safety Awareness Survey consisting of results from CAGC Members.
