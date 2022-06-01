Ross Bailes scores Ultimate SLM victory at Cherokee

The Nation Ford Falcons have hired Charles Brown as their next boys’ varsity basketball coach. Brown comes from Central High School in Pageland, where he has been boys’ head coach for the past five seasons at the 2A program. He has been teaching at Central for the past decade and will be teaching in the technology career cluster at Nation Ford. He was named Central’s Teacher of the Year for 2022.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO