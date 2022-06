ADDISON — Cleo Vazquez has traded his schooling in a highschool classroom for a view of the runway and planes taking off at Addison Airport just north of Dallas. Between finding out math, English and science, the 14-year-old Vazquez spent the last three months at Rising Aviation High School finding out to get an FAA remote pilot certificate to fly drones and taking the certification take a look at, though he can’t formally get the license for nearly two years when he turns 16.

2 DAYS AGO