May is over. We’ve been lambasted with Mental Health Awareness Month hashtags, green-heart emojis, ‘It’s okay not to be okay’ memes, and crisis text numbers. Zealous mental health advocates spread messages of hope and solidarity, assuring us that healing is within reach. That we’re not alone. That we can ‘self-care’ our way out of this global mental health crisis if we just drink our smoothies and say our mantras.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO