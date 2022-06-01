Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Split As He Denies Cheating Rumors

Matthew Tyler Vorce simultaneously confirmed his split with Billie Eilish and hit back at rumors that he cheated on the ‘Bad Guy’ singer in a new series of social media stories. The self-described “Actor. Writer. Degenerate” (via his Instagram bio) took to Instagram stories May 30 to corroborate reports that he and Billie have gone their separate ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram stories. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

The Mother May I Sleep With Danger actor, 30, torched critics with additional statements urging his 57k followers to mind their own business. “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do.” he wrote via IG stories in another slide. “Live your own life.”

Matthew and his 20-year-old, Grammy-winning ex began dating sometime in April of 2021, as the duo were seen packing on the PDA during a walk. They followed that up with an adorable June 2021 trip to Disneyland and a high-profile appearance at Doja Cat’s birthday party that October. Billie took it to the next level when she took Matthew on tour with her in February of 2022.

“She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. But the hitmaker ultimately changed her mind because “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.”

The source explained that Matthew “is always extremely polite around her people, and he stays out of the way. He lets Billie always have the spotlight and the two of them are a good match for each other. They complement each other well and she is very content with her relationship being private. At the end of the day, when all is said and done, Billie gets to come home to someone who cares deeply for her and who she loves very much.”