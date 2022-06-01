Auburn Police arrest 4 in theft investigation

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested four suspects in connection to a theft investigation. Police said the arrests stem from criminal activity that happened in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive, the 800 block of West Glenn Avenue and the 700 Block of West Magnolia Avenue. In addition to being involved in auto burglaries, two of the suspects were charged with vehicle theft.

According to police, an adult and three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the incidents.

Police identified the adult as 19-year-old Kendesus Aushawonne Jones, of Lanett. He has been charged with Theft of Property First Degree and Possession of a Pistol without a Permit.

A fifteen-year-old juvenile from Lafayette, AL was charged with Theft of Property Second Degree, Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property Third Degree, and Theft of Property First Degree.

A seventeen-year-old juvenile from Lafayette, AL was charged with Identity Theft, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A second seventeen-year-old juvenile from Lafayette, AL was charged with Theft of Property First Degree and Identity Theft.

Jones was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond. Two of the juveniles were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center, and one was released to a guardian.

Police said other suspects were questioned and charged with misdemeanor offenses not related to this investigation.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and other arrests are possible. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3141, Police Tip Line at (334) 246-1391, or using the Submit a Tip feature on the Auburn Public Safety App.







