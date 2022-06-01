ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Police arrest 4 in theft investigation

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap8FH_0fwL9vBg00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested four suspects in connection to a theft investigation. Police said the arrests stem from criminal activity that happened in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive, the 800 block of West Glenn Avenue and the 700 Block of West Magnolia Avenue. In addition to being involved in auto burglaries, two of the suspects were charged with vehicle theft.

According to police, an adult and three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the incidents.

Police identified the adult as 19-year-old Kendesus Aushawonne Jones, of Lanett. He has been charged with Theft of Property First Degree and Possession of a Pistol without a Permit.

A fifteen-year-old juvenile from Lafayette, AL was charged with Theft of Property Second Degree, Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property Third Degree, and Theft of Property First Degree.

A seventeen-year-old juvenile from Lafayette, AL was charged with Identity Theft, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A second seventeen-year-old juvenile from Lafayette, AL was charged with Theft of Property First Degree and Identity Theft.

Jones was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond. Two of the juveniles were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center, and one was released to a guardian.

Police said other suspects were questioned and charged with misdemeanor offenses not related to this investigation.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and other arrests are possible. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3141, Police Tip Line at (334) 246-1391, or using the Submit a Tip feature on the Auburn Public Safety App.



Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
alabamanews.net

Two Auburn Teenagers Arrested on Felony Identity Theft Charges

Auburn Police say two teenagers have been arrested on felony Identity Theft charges. On Jun. 01, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Tatiana Marie Miller, age 18, from Auburn, AL and a seventeen-year-old juvenile, from Auburn, AL on felony charges for Trafficking in Stolen Identities. The arrest stem from Auburn Police receiving...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

One dead in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – One male has been pronounced dead following an afternoon shooting at Frederick Douglass Apartments in Phenix City. The victim, 23 year-old, Derante Person. Person was pronounced dead at 6:40pm by Russell County Coroner, Aurthur Sumbry in the Emergency Room at Peidmont Columbus Regional. The possible cause of death is multiple […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange police search for missing woman

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Michelle Dunlap-Smith, 52, was last seen walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center on May 26 at around 11 P.M., according to LaGrange Police. Dunlap-Smith is a black female, standing about 5’4″ and weighing around […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Auburn Chief of Police shares tips to avoid car break-ins

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With travel season in full swing, Auburn police want to remind everyone to lock their cars, remove valuables from their vehicle, or keep them out of sight. “Lock it or lose it” is their motto. According to Auburn police, 90% of residents keep their car...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
La Fayette, AL
City
Magnolia, AL
City
Lanett, AL
WSFA

Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who lives in the Lochshire neighborhood in Pike Road had a frightening encounter with a suspect on the run following an armed robbery. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, an armed 16-year-old robbed the Dollar General off Vaughn Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
PIKE ROAD, AL
wtva.com

Woman arrested for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
LEE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Al
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Police investigating shooting on 11th Avenue

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is on the scene of a shooting. According to police, a 23-year-old man has been shot. The shooting happened on 11th Avenue near 12th Street at Frederick Douglas Apartments. Police said the man has been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and is in critical […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies. According to Montgomery police, the robberies took place on Wednesday afternoon. The first happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Wares Ferry Road and the second happened around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Malcom Drive. That’s a distance of about 6 miles, according to Google Maps.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Four arrested for fighting off-duty officers at a Dothan club

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Four people have been arrested after Dothan police say they got into a fight at a Dothan club and later fought off-duty officers. Dothan Police say a fight broke out inside club Rain in downtown Dothan early Sunday morning. Officers were attempting to break up the fight when they were assaulted […]
WSFA

What happened to Delange Harris?

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community of Goshen has a little over 200 people. More farmland than folks and most families have been here for generations. It’s also a relatively safe place in Crenshaw County, which is why the Delange Harris case is so disturbing. Back in May...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Floyd County Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two northwest Georgia men were arrested by the Leesburg Police Department early Wednesday morning on drug charges. Nicholas Leonard, 25, and John Terry, age 36 – both listed as being from Rome – were booked into jail at around 4:30am, on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terry was charged with a count of DUI/Controlled Substance as well. Both were arrested by the Leesburg PD.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Wimberly Road - known as Lee Road 56 - in Lee County. Sheriff Jay Jones says a car chase ended in a wreck with law enforcement searching for the suspect after they fled the scene. Jones says...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims in two fatal Memorial Day weekend shootings. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the first homicide happened Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Summitt Street. The victim has been identified as Cameron Pettiway, 15, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in Alabama

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, police were called to a noise complaint at a home in Southside, where they found over 100 people at a house party, as well as guns and drugs. On Sunday, the Southside Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a house party where over 100 people were […]
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Runaway Coffee County juveniles found

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — All four juveniles have been found. They were found Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Enterprise. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding four runaway juveniles. If you have any information, you...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Teen Identified in Weekend Shooting

Montgomery police have identified the person killed in a shooting over the weekend. Police say 15-year-old Cameron Pettiway, of Montgomery, was shot and killed in the area of Highland Avenue and Summitt Street early Sunday morning. Officers and fire medics received the call just before 3:00 a.m. Once they arrived,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy