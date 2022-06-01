What to remember if you don’t think the Rangers have a chance to beat the Lightning

I know I should be thinking about Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere and Adam Fox, but then why are David Volek, Ray Ferraro, Benoit Hogue, Darius Kasparaitis and Glenn Healy on my mind?

Oh, I get it. And so do you.

It was 1993, and the mighty Penguins of Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Ron Francis, Rick Tocchet and Kevin Stevens were aiming for their third straight Stanley Cup. They had finished the season with a league-best 119 points while establishing an NHL record by winning 17 straight games before tying the final match of the year.

The Penguins had won nine straight playoff series coming off a first-round, five-game rout of the Devils and were next lined up to face the Islanders, who had finished 42 points behind Pittsburgh that season and had just upset the Capitals in a tumultuous six-game series in which Pierre Turgeon was cheap-shotted by Dale Hunter.

There was essentially no reason to believe the Islanders could win the confrontation. Yet they took the opener on the road and forced the series back to Pittsburgh for Game 7. Again, there was essentially no reason to believe the Islanders could win that match.

But this was an Islanders team filled with personality, charisma and an internal belief fostered by a head coach by the name of Al Arbour who knew something about winning. And in a match in which Pittsburgh’s Stevens suffered a broken face following a collision with Rich Pilon, the Islanders held a 3-1 lead late in the contest before the Penguins scored twice within 2:47 to tie it with 1:00 remaining in regulation.

Mario Lemieux and the Penguins were expected to roll over the Islanders in 1993 on their way to a potential third straight Stanley Cup — until they lost in seven games to the Isles. Getty Images

Surely the jig was up for the young Islanders.

Except it wasn’t. Volek scored on a right-wing drive 5:16 into overtime to cap one of the great upsets in Stanley Cup playoff history. It was wholly illogical. It made no sense. No one had picked them. The Penguins were a clearly superior team. Until they weren’t.

It was sports.

The Rangers and Lightning each finished this season with 110 points, but the Blueshirts hold home-ice advantage in the conference final that opens at the Garden on Wednesday because of their advantage in regulation wins. So this might not appear as much of a mismatch on paper as that referenced series from nearly three decades ago.

But it is illogical to believe that the Blueshirts will be able to deny Tampa Bay from its appointed rounds, stop the Lightning at 10 straight series victories and prevent the team from becoming the greatest dynasty of the hard-cap era. No one thinks they will be able to pull this off even after having escaped extinction five times in the last 10 games.

Neither Toto nor the Rangers are playing a backup or third-string goalie this time around. This isn’t Pittsburgh or Carolina, anymore.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, sporting the third-best save percentage in the postseason, has the Lightning eight wins away from a third consecutive Stanley Cup trophy. AP

The Lightning come into this series at the top of their game, taking out Toronto in seven in the first round before laying a humiliating sweep on the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers. The Rangers, they’re somehow here.

It really wouldn’t make sense for the Rangers to win this. But it made no sense at all for the Islanders to beat the Penguins in 1993. Maybe that’s why every time I think about Ryan Strome, I see Marty McInnis.

When Carolina’s Seth Jarvis crawled off the ice to his bench 7:40 into the first period of Monday’s Game 7 after taking a huge hit up high from Jacob Trouba in the offensive right-wing circle, it was nearly a duplicate of the scene 21 years earlier when ‘Canes captain Ron Francis crawled and staggered up the ice after taking an early-first-period Game 3 hit from Scott Stevens on the boards in the 2001 first round not all that far from where Monday’s collision occurred.

This was just the latest in a series of momentum-defining, open-ice hits that Trouba has delivered this season against opponents that have included Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Max Domi.

Jacob Trouba has doled out a number of momentum-turning hits in the playoffs this year. Getty Images

And when Gerard Gallant was asked yesterday about Trouba’s old-school mentality, the head coach indeed referenced the Devils’ first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“Scott Stevens comes up for me all the time,” Gallant said. “When he [was] on the ice you had to keep your head up.

“Jacob’s a clean hockey player who plays a hard game, who plays a good, honest game. He’s an old-school guy who comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face. He’s working hard and goes out there to try and do his job.

“He’s not trying to hurt people out there,” Gallant added. “He just plays a heavy game.”

Prior to their loss to the Rangers , the ‘Canes had won five straight postseason series against New York/New Jersey teams after losing that 2001 first round to the Devils. Carolina beat New Jersey in 2002, 2006 and 2009; the Islanders in 2019; and the Rangers under the 2020 bubble in the qualifying round.

Ryan Strome’s second-period goal against the Hurricanes in Game 7 broke an almost 213-minute five-on-five scoring drought for the Rangers in Carolina. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

When Strome scored at 16:19 of the second period to increase the Rangers’ lead to 3-0, it snapped a five-on-five drought of 212:54 at Raleigh that dated back to Filip Chytil’s series-opening goal at 7:07 of the first period of the first game.

With their first-round draft pick now headed to Winnipeg as a satisfied condition of the Andrew Copp trade (which stipulated the pick would be sent if the Rangers reached the conference final), the Blueshirts’ first 2022 selection will come late in the second round, between 61st and 64th overall.

Vitali Kravtsov or Nils Lundkvist for a first, perchance?