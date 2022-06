Superheroes are not born but made in ‘The Boys’. They are injected with Compound V at an early stage, which gives them superpowers. The show explored this secret and its revelation in its previous seasons. This time around, it pushes the envelope and gives the audience something new to ponder upon. A chemical named V-24 is introduced in the first episode of the third season. After seeing the unprecedented results of Compound V, we were curious to find out more about this new Supe serum that’s in the market. Here’s all we know about it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO