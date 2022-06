By the time you read this, I should be firmly ensconced in D.C. with our fantastic eighth graders and amazing group of chaperones, if I’m not still sidelined by COVID. Yup, I finally got bit by the bug. Timing is everything. Here’s hoping for a negative test the day before we are set to leave. I’m hoping that the fact that my case is mild means that it will clear by then, though I do know that some people test positive for a long time, even after their symptoms abate. Luckily we have some wonderful staff who are stationed as backup chaperones to step in if needed. D.C. or bust! Thank you to our amazing and generous community for getting us there.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO