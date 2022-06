There is no secret to Fishers High School senior Ella Scally’s success. “Ella is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever coached,” Fishers girls track and field coach Sarah Riordan said. “She is incredibly consistent in practice each day, which has helped her regain her strength and speed since having surgery this offseason. It has been a process, and one that she has given to each day. Her success this season, including a school record in the open 400 (meters) and the long jump, has been at the expense of her steady focus and her love for track and field.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO