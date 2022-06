Training day: The Ohio Senate voted Wednesday to advance House Bill 99, which would slash the hours of training teachers and other staff would have to undergo to carry a gun on school grounds. As Andrew Tobias reports, the bill, which the House approved later Wednesday, would require training similar to that required by security guards and private investigators, who must undergo 25 hours of training, compared to current law, which requires 600 hours, like what police officers must undergo. The bill picked up momentum as Republicans turned to increasing security at schools rather than passing new gun restrictions, in response to last week’s school shooting in Texas. Gov. Mike DeWine signaled he plans to sign it.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO