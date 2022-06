PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The two people who died in a coal slide accident earlier this week in Pueblo have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the employees as Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Phillip Roberts, 36, of Canon City. They died of injuries on Thursday at a coal-fired electricity generating plant in Pueblo. Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Phillip Roberts, 36, of Canon City died of injuries sustained in an industrial accident at 2005 Lime Road in Pueblo, on 6/2. They were pronounced dead on scene by the Coroner's Office. Autopsies are scheduled. Their Next-of-Kin has been...

PUEBLO, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO