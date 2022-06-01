Ray Phillips

Martha Emily Moses of Edgartown passed away on May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of George Samuel Moses for more than 63 years. Martha was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Boston. She graduated from Brookline High School and continued her education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Northeastern University, and Boston University. During her time in school, Martha met her husband, George Samuel Moses, and they have been inseparable ever since. She was the love of his life.
