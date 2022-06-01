ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Ray Phillips

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Our beloved Ray Phillips, 74 (and forever a kid) of West...

www.mvtimes.com

Martha's Vineyard Times

Ronald A. West

Ronald A. West

Ronald A. West ("Ron") died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. He was 71. Ron was born on Dec. 26, 1950, to Dorothy (Gazaille) West and Robert E. West on the Vineyard, the second youngest of five children. He was raised on the Great Plains of Edgartown, where he lived the majority of his life, until recently when he resided at Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs. Ron worked for the town of Edgartown and West Tisbury highway departments, while also working as a painter for many years on the Island.

EDGARTOWN, MA
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Martha Emily Moses

Martha Emily Moses

Martha Emily Moses of Edgartown passed away on May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of George Samuel Moses for more than 63 years. Martha was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Boston. She graduated from Brookline High School and continued her education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Northeastern University, and Boston University. During her time in school, Martha met her husband, George Samuel Moses, and they have been inseparable ever since. She was the love of his life.

EDGARTOWN, MA
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cribbage results

Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 23 players on Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown for another fun night of our favorite game. The results are as follows:. First place, Tim Hurlbert with a 12/6 +62 card. Second place, Tricia Bergeron with a 12/5 +107 card. Third...

EDGARTOWN, MA
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Carol A. Braillard

Carol A. Braillard

Carol A. Braillard was 67 years old, a lifelong summer visitor to the Vineyard, and died peacefully in Falmouth on March 28, 2022, where she relocated from Mount Kisco, N.Y. She was at Atria Assisted Living for a few years before being a resident of Royal Nursing Home for the past six years.

FALMOUTH, MA
FALMOUTH, MA
City
West Tisbury, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Assessor, local inspector hired by O.B.

Assessor, local inspector hired by O.B.

The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously voted to hire Kristina West as the new principal assessor. It also unanimously approved Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter and assistant town administrator Wendy Brough to enter into contract negotiations with West. West competed for the position left behind by former Oak Bluffs...

OAK BLUFFS, MA
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Remembering John Alley

Remembering John Alley

Unfortunately, we lost John at the beginning of the pandemic, and were unable to give him the sendoff he deserved. We'd be honored to have you join us at the Agricultural Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 4 pm to celebrate the life of John Alley. For planning...

MUSIC
MUSIC
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Marching to the sea

West Tisbury: Marching to the sea

The view outside our windows changed last week, as the oak leaves appeared. Colors changed, too, from pink buds to a fleeting mixture of pink/yellow/green that will soon give way to the heavy, dark, dusty green of summer. Bits of blue made a still-visible contrast where it showed through those colorful leaves before they thicken and fatten to block out the sky almost completely. But for that moment, the ephemeral magic of spring held its breath, balanced in space and time, as on the head of a metaphorical pin. If I held my breath, could I have made time stop?

WEST TISBURY, MA
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Native gardening with Angela Luckey

Native gardening with Angela Luckey

The importance of native plants on the Island can't be overstated, and Angela Luckey wants folks to know how to shift perceptions and create an ecologically productive garden while also promoting biodiversity. Head to the Edgartown library on Saturday, June 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to help wildlife plants survive, pollinate, and thrive. Developed in partnership with BiodiversityWorks, the Village and Wilderness Project, and the Martha's Vineyard Vision Fellowship. Registration is not required. Call 508-627-4221 for more details.

#Obituary
#Obituary
Martha's Vineyard Times

Welcome back, First Friday

Welcome back, First Friday

First Friday returns to Vineyard Haven on June 3, with live music, local artists, and tasty offerings from your favorite local vendors. A free community event for all ages happening on and around Main Street, Vineyard Haven, takes place the first Friday of every month from June through October. First...

POLITICS
POLITICS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Transactions: May 23 to 27

Real Estate Transactions: May 23 to 27

May 25, 6 Majors Cove Road LLC sold 6 Majors Cove Road to Gary H. Sherr and Andre L. Campagna for $769,500. May 27, Osei A.T. Rubie sold 5 Westminster Court to Rachel Rose Echeverz for $1,469,000. May 27, Steven C. Jordan sold 40 Edgewood Drive to Edgewood 40, Inc.,...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Town counsel weighs in on West Tisbury food trucks

Town counsel weighs in on West Tisbury food trucks

The West Tisbury select board, planning board, and zoning board of appeals received guidance from town counsel Ron Rappaport for his analysis about food trucks and zoning issues, which has been a hot topic for the town. The boards previously met during a joint meeting in May to draft a...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Crafty collaboration

Crafty collaboration

Whether it's tangy sumac harvested from the coastal trails of Long Point, or salty sea pickles picked from the marshlands of Felix Neck, the ingredients used in Bad Martha Farmer's Brewery beers are fresh, unique, and locally sourced. Although the Edgartown brewery and restaurant has always incorporated local...

EDGARTOWN, MA
EDGARTOWN, MA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Martha's Vineyard Times

In Thoreau’s footsteps

In Thoreau's footsteps

Some of us, at various ages and stages, have fallen hard for the prince of the Concord woods, specifically the woods around the homey 150-square-foot cabin built by the famous Henry near Walden Pond. What's not to love about a nature lover who writes, "There's a heart inside that animal, my mind told me, watching the porcupine move down the slope, back to the edge of the forest. Maybe the size of a chestnut. There's a heart at the center of all animals. Everything is soft underneath. A very suitable small fruit."

CONCORD, MA
CONCORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Visit the vibrant art scene in Oak Bluffs

Visit the vibrant art scene in Oak Bluffs

The Oak Bluffs art scene is flourishing. With multiple galleries, artists' studios, and gift shops featuring work by local artists and artisans now open for the season, there are plenty of opportunities to search for something unique to grace your home or to gift to a friend. To help raise awareness and consolidate the efforts of a number of the Oak Bluffs arts-related businesses, a handful of galleries recently launched an initiative called Arts in OB (artsinob.com).
Martha's Vineyard Times

Around the Writers’ Table

Around the Writers' Table

Last Thursday morning I emailed Nancy Slonim Aronie and told her I wanted to interview her about processing grief through writing. Aronie is a wise friend, whose inspirational new book, "Memoir as Medicine," is about processing pain and grief as much as it is about writing one's memoir.

CHILMARK, MA
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Beach Road construction continues

Beach Road construction continues

If your plans bring you to Vineyard Haven on Wednesday, you may want to know that contractors are grinding the pavement on Beach Road in anticipation of repaving the roadway. As a result, one lane of the busy road is closed so motorists should expect delays. According to Massachusetts Department...

OAK BLUFFS, MA
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

A flag of many colors

A flag of many colors

The decision by the town of Oak Bluffs to fly the Progress Pride flag this year during the month of June, joining the other towns that have already done this, has special significance to a lot of people, including myself. I was born in Oak Bluffs back in 1954. I was also born gay. Let me repeat that last sentence to make it crystal clear … I was born gay. I attended the Oak Bluffs Elementary School, and around seventh grade, when everyone's sexual hormones start to kick in, I found that I was attracted to guys and not to girls. I may be unique in this, but that realization did not faze me in the least, and seemed perfectly natural. However, I also realized I had to keep this part of me a secret.

OAK BLUFFS, MA
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Gearing up for Pride

Gearing up for Pride

Oak Bluffs' first official Pride Weekend, hosted by the Oak Bluffs Business Association in collaboration with the NAACP Martha's Vineyard Branch, is set to kick off June 10. Ahead of the celebration, a ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, to raise the Progress Pride flag at Ocean...

OAK BLUFFS, MA
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: To listen, to learn, and to do something

Oak Bluffs: To listen, to learn, and to do something

"Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young." –Henry Ford. My heavy heart prays for our national leaders to listen, to learn, and to do something about the mass shootings that are killing our children in our schools and our citizens in our streets, churches, theaters, and shopping malls. I still have faith that we can do better, but how do we reconcile all the senseless loss of lives? I don't know any parent who isn't feeling this deeply — we are all suffering traumatic shock from these killings. The superintendent of M.V. Schools sent out a letter to all parents, with comforting words, good advice, and outlining the action plan in place here in our schools.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Life begins to swell around us

Chilmark: Life begins to swell around us

Oh, June so soon. I can barely catch my breath, and now life begins to swell around us. The CCC and town welcome new director Keira Lapsley, an educator and mother of two teenagers. She chairs the middle school history department at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City. Learn more about Keira, and sign up online for tennis, CCC memberships, and camp now at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org/register. Also please share job openings with anyone you think may be interested.

CHILMARK, MA
CHILMARK, MA

Community Policy