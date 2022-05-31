ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Diane Wise, 1951 – 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Diane Wise of Creston and formerly of Jefferson will be held at June 2, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. Commissioned lay minister Wendy Pittman will offer words of comfort. Meladee Graven will be soloist, accompanied by Janet Wills. Casket bearers will be Kelley Miller,...

In the neighborhood

Rippey Lions Club – The Rippey Lions Club will meet at Nancy and Dale Hanaman’s home for the June 2 meeting. Members are asked to arrive beginning at 5:30 pm for the potluck meal and to bring meat to grill for themselves and guests. Dale will lead the program with excerpts from the “Farewell to the Rippey School” PowerPoint presentation. This will begin by 7 pm.
RIPPEY, IA
Experience Jefferson website launched

A new website – Experience Jefferson (www.experiencejeffersoniowa.com) – has been launched by Jefferson Matters: A Main Street & Chamber Community. The Experience Jefferson website was developed through a Rural Return grant awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority in February. The Rural Return grant, part of Governor Kim Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, seeks to support creative programming that attracts new residents to move and/or work in rural communities.
JEFFERSON, IA
Funeral notices

Walter John Light, 83, of Grand Junction. Services: Saturday, June 4, at 10 am at St Brigid Catholic Church, Grand Junction. Visitation following interment. Survivors: wife Claudia of Grand Junction; son Keith (Paula) Light of Perry and their children Cayla, Megan, Ethan and Ceanna; daughter Charlene Heater of Grand Junction and her children Cassandra (Eric) Hickman, Allison (Zachary) McEntir, Falon Heater and Blake Heater; son Ryan (Melanie) Light of Shellsburg and their daughter Molly Light; brother Dean (Darlene) Light; sister Janet Smith; and sister-in-law Donna Light. Hastings Funeral Home of Jefferson, 515-386-8181.
SCRANTON, IA
Police blotter

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Wednesday, June 1: At 11:41 am an officer investigated a backing accident in the parking lot at Greene County Medical Center. Annette Coil of Jefferson was backing her 1998 Ford Explorer from a parking spot struck a parked 2017 Toyota Rav 4 owned by Marvin Krieger of Coon Rapids. Damage to Coil’s vehicle was estimated at $100. Damage to Krieger’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000. At 12:17 pm officers arrested Jessica Lea Duong, 30, of Jefferson on outstanding Greene County arrest warrants for violation of a protective order (simple misdemeanor), two counts*. At 3:43 pm officers arrested Merissa Shawnay Olson, 33, of Jefferson on an outstanding Jefferson PD arrest warrant for harassment- first degree (serious misdemeanor)*. At 5:29 pm staff at Casey’s requested assistance with a customer who had fallen. After the subject was checked out by Greene County Ambulance staff, the officer began his investigation, as he smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from the subject. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Michael Scott Richards, 60, of Jefferson for operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor)*. He was also cited for open container/driver. At 11:01 pm a traffic stop at N. Elm and Sanford Sts resulted in the arrest of Jamie Alan Gumm, 45, of Des Moines for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor)*.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Letter to the Editor – Candidate Mike Holden

Tuesday, June 7, is Primary Election Day for Iowa. Please get out and vote. It’s a right and privilege given to us by our forefathers. Primary, mid-term, or general, all elections matter!. I am running for the County Supervisor seat for District 3. While I am running unopposed in...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Wants You incentive fund tells first recipients

The first two recipients of the Jefferson Wants You Incentive Fund have been announced. Kristin Lang and Sara Ostrander each received $5,000 toward their start-up costs for their respective new Jefferson businesses. Kristin Lang will be opening a new shop called Warm Wishes. Her stationery and gift store will open...
JEFFERSON, IA
Sheriff’s report

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Wednesday, June 1: At 8:26 am a deputy investigated a burglary on 210th St near D Ave in Kendrick Township. *In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an accusation, and all defendants...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Churdan library tells summer reading plans

The Churdan library staff is planning a “whale of a good time” this summer. The summer reading program, which begins June 15 and will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 3, will explore an “Ocean of Possibilities.”. The Rubber Ducky group, birth to 2 years old, will meet...
CHURDAN, IA
Scholarships available to GrCo graduates in year 2-5 post-high school education

The Greene County School District Education Foundation will again award 10 Floyd Duane Dunlop Scholarships in the amount of $2,000. The scholarship will be granted to Greene County School District graduates going into their second – fifth year of post-high school education in either a college or trade school program. Master’s programs are not included in this scholarship.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
City purchases dilapidated apartment building east of HyVee

The Jefferson city council is continuing its effort to reduce the number of derelict buildings. At its regular meeting May 24 the council approved a resolution to purchase the 1920 home at 307 N. Wilson Ave from John Copeland. The building had been converted into five apartments with a total living space of more than 4,000 square-feet.
JEFFERSON, IA
Churdan library slates RMS Titanic dinner

Churdan area residents are invited to set sail on an exciting adventure aboard the RMS Titanic Sunday June 12, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. The evening will begin at 5:30 pm with a variety of activities in the library. At 6 pm all participants...
CHURDAN, IA

