ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Feisty Grandmother, 80, Scuffles With Armed Robber Outside Teterboro Costco

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVo7P_0fwL6SFa00
Costco at Teterboro Landing. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps (Gerry Soman)

An armed robber in a Costco parking lot got more than he bargained for when an 80-year-old grandmother fought back.

The surprised bandit stuck what turned out to be a BB gun in the window of the woman's car in the Teterboro Landing lot across the airport on eastbound Route 46 last Thursday afternoon, Moonachie Police Sgt. Jeff Napolitano said.

"NO!" the woman shouted, vowing not to let him take anything without a fight, Napolitano said.

The robber grabbed her purse, dropped the BB gun and fled with two accomplices in a gray sedan with temporary registration tags, the sergeant said.

Their car struck another vehicle while speeding away on Malcolm Avenue, then raced down southbound Route 17, he said.

At least one person recorded the incident on his cellphone without helping, witnesses told police.

"It would have been nice for that person to maybe use the phone instead to call 9-1-1 or help her in some other way," Napolitano said.

The sergeant also had a bit of advice for the victim: "As heroic and inspiring as that may be for this brave woman to stand her ground, we would have advised her to not risk her life over replaceable personal possessions," he said.

Moonachie police detectives were collecting surveillance video from surrounding businesses. They also asked that anyone who recorded the incident -- or can identify the suspects or getaway car in any way -- contact them at (201) 641-9100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

guest
2d ago

I’m glad she wasn’t shot. She is a brave woman but still the Police are right it’s not worth her life for replaceable objects. 911 is best to call first in a situation like that.

Reply
6
Robert Swartz
2d ago

Thank God the victim wasn't harmed. Unfortunately those three are roaming the streets now.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Daily Voice

Greenwich Bank Robbery Suspect Surrenders To Police

A man wanted for the robbery of a Fairfield County bank turned himself in to police one day after his wanted photo was plastered everywhere by the media. Joseph Heffner, aka “JC”, age 42, of Greenwich, surrendered to Greenwich Police at 11 am Thursday, June 2, after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costco#Robber#Police Sergeant#Moonachie Police Sgt#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Yorktown Home, Injuring Victim

A 34-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Northern Westchester home and injuring the person who lived there. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, to a report of a domestic incident that had occurred on Friday, May 27, at a Yorktown residence, according to the Yorktown Police Department.
Daily Voice

Woman Caught With Mail Stolen From Nine Houses In Darien, Police Say

A wanted Fairfield County woman is in custody after being busted with drugs, paraphernalia, stolen mail, and packages taken from at least nine homes, police said. In Darien, police officers on patrol in the area of Intervale Road checked on the well-being of a 37-year-old woman who was walking by herself at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
Daily Voice

Duo Wanted For Using Credit Cards Stolen From Smithtown Restaurant

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a pair of wanted men who allegedly used credit cards that were stolen from an area restaurant in April. In Smithtown, police said that credit cards were taken from a purse from a parked car at...
Daily Voice

Bicyclist, 68, Killed In Park Ridge Crash

A 68-year-old bicyclist died after crashing at the bottom of a steep hill in Park Ridge, authorities said. The victim wasn't wearing a helmet as he headed down Spring Valley Road when he crashed near Doxey Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said. Sgt.....
PARK RIDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Busted With Drugs In Stolen Vehicle In New Rochelle, Police Say

Four suspects are facing charges in Westchester after being busted with drugs and stolen property in a vehicle allegedly stolen out of Fairfield County. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 in New Rochelle, the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center issued an alert advising that there was a stolen vehicle traveling into the city on Lincoln Avenue.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
TheDailyBeast

Customer Accused of Killing NYC Deliveryman After Duck Sauce Feud

A man has been arrested for fatally shooting 45-year-old Yan Zhiwen, a delivery person for the Chinese restaurant Great Wall in New York City. Police charged Glenn Hirsch, 51, with murder and gun possession after identifying him as the man who allegedly gunned down Yan in Queens on April 30 while Yan was delivering food on his scooter. Hirsch has a history of increasingly violent encounters with the restaurant’s owner, Kai Yang, after he claimed he wasn’t given enough duck sauce for an order in November, police said. Yang offered him more duck sauce for free and refused his demand for a refund, which escalated into Hirsch calling the police. Since then, Hirsch had allegedly targeted Yang and his employees by waiting outside the restaurant, slashing Yang’s tires and pointing a gun at Yang. Hirsch has at least 10 prior arrests, including one instance of armed robbery, police told the New York Daily News. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described Yan, who leaves behind a wife and three children, as “a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking” in a tweet Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Brothers Were Racing Moments Before Jersey City 5-Car Crash That Left Man Critical: Authorities

Two brothers from Jersey City were racing each when one caused a June 2021 crash that seriously injured a 44-year-old man from Passaic, authorities said. Justin Crespo, 25, was heading north on Kennedy Boulevard in a Mercedes Benz when he struck a Toyota Highlander, as the 34-year-old driver was turning left onto Leonard Street from the south side of the roadway on the evening of June 5, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
284K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy