Remembering John Alley

Ralph Lowell Jr. died peacefully of COVID at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on May 24, 2022, at the age of 99. Born in Dedham on March 5, 1923, to Charlotte (Loring) Lowell and Ralph Lowell, Ralph Lowell Jr. arrived during a snowstorm, and was delivered at home by a doctor who traveled by horse-drawn sleigh. Ralph attended the Dedham Country Day School (1935), Noble & Greenough School (1941), and Harvard College (1945). He served in World War II as a U.S. Navy line officer on the destroyer U.S.S. Earle, conducting convoy escort missions in the North Atlantic. Ralph married Joan MacDuffie of Chestnut Hill on July 15, 1948. They lived in his grandfather Lindsley Loring’s house in Westwood for 22 years while Ralph was vice president of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner, and Smith in Boston. Ralph also was director of the Family Counseling and Guidance Center of Boston, trustee and president of the Boston Floating Hospital for Children, and trustee of the Dedham Country Day School, the Dedham Institute for Savings, the Faulkner Hospital, New England Medical Center, and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. He was a member of the Harvard Club of Boston, the Massachusetts Charitable Society, the Boston Episcopal Charitable Society, and the Nahant Historical Society.

