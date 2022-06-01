ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remembering John Alley

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, we lost John at the beginning of the pandemic, and were unable to give him the sendoff he deserved. We’d be honored to have you...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ronald A. West

Ronald A. West (“Ron”) died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. He was 71. Ron was born on Dec. 26, 1950, to Dorothy (Gazaille) West and Robert E. West on the Vineyard, the second youngest of five children. He was raised on the Great Plains of Edgartown, where he lived the majority of his life, until recently when he resided at Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs. Ron worked for the town of Edgartown and West Tisbury highway departments, while also working as a painter for many years on the Island.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Wedding: Dillon-Cottrell

Augusta Rose Dillon of Chilmark and Hunter Sven Cottrell of Oak Bluffs were married on April 23, 2022, in Julian, Calif. The bride’s parents are William and Meredith Dillon of Chilmark and West Tisbury. The groom’s parents are Christopher and Lisa Cottrell of West Tisbury and Vineyard Haven.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Marching to the sea

The view outside our windows changed last week, as the oak leaves appeared. Colors changed, too, from pink buds to a fleeting mixture of pink/yellow/green that will soon give way to the heavy, dark, dusty green of summer. Bits of blue made a still-visible contrast where it showed through those colorful leaves before they thicken and fatten to block out the sky almost completely. But for that moment, the ephemeral magic of spring held its breath, balanced in space and time, as on the head of a metaphorical pin. If I held my breath, could I have made time stop?
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Martha Emily Moses

Martha Emily Moses of Edgartown passed away on May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of George Samuel Moses for more than 63 years. Martha was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Boston. She graduated from Brookline High School and continued her education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Northeastern University, and Boston University. During her time in school, Martha met her husband, George Samuel Moses, and they have been inseparable ever since. She was the love of his life.
EDGARTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Gearing up for Pride

Oak Bluffs’ first official Pride Weekend, hosted by the Oak Bluffs Business Association in collaboration with the NAACP Martha’s Vineyard Branch, is set to kick off June 10. Ahead of the celebration, a ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, to raise the Progress Pride flag at Ocean...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Carol A. Braillard

Carol A. Braillard was 67 years old, a lifelong summer visitor to the Vineyard, and died peacefully in Falmouth on March 28, 2022, where she relocated from Mount Kisco, N.Y. She was at Atria Assisted Living for a few years before being a resident of Royal Nursing Home for the past six years.
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

A flag of many colors

The decision by the town of Oak Bluffs to fly the Progress Pride flag this year during the month of June, joining the other towns that have already done this, has special significance to a lot of people, including myself. I was born in Oak Bluffs back in 1954. I was also born gay. Let me repeat that last sentence to make it crystal clear … I was born gay. I attended the Oak Bluffs Elementary School, and around seventh grade, when everyone’s sexual hormones start to kick in, I found that I was attracted to guys and not to girls. I may be unique in this, but that realization did not faze me in the least, and seemed perfectly natural. However, I also realized I had to keep this part of me a secret.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Native gardening with Angela Luckey

The importance of native plants on the Island can’t be overstated, and Angela Luckey wants folks to know how to shift perceptions and create an ecologically productive garden while also promoting biodiversity. Head to the Edgartown library on Saturday, June 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to help wildlife plants survive, pollinate, and thrive. Developed in partnership with BiodiversityWorks, the Village and Wilderness Project, and the Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship. Registration is not required. Call 508-627-4221 for more details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Timing is everything

By the time you read this, I should be firmly ensconced in D.C. with our fantastic eighth graders and amazing group of chaperones, if I’m not still sidelined by COVID. Yup, I finally got bit by the bug. Timing is everything. Here’s hoping for a negative test the day before we are set to leave. I’m hoping that the fact that my case is mild means that it will clear by then, though I do know that some people test positive for a long time, even after their symptoms abate. Luckily we have some wonderful staff who are stationed as backup chaperones to step in if needed. D.C. or bust! Thank you to our amazing and generous community for getting us there.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: To listen, to learn, and to do something

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” –Henry Ford. My heavy heart prays for our national leaders to listen, to learn, and to do something about the mass shootings that are killing our children in our schools and our citizens in our streets, churches, theaters, and shopping malls. I still have faith that we can do better, but how do we reconcile all the senseless loss of lives? I don’t know any parent who isn’t feeling this deeply — we are all suffering traumatic shock from these killings. The superintendent of M.V. Schools sent out a letter to all parents, with comforting words, good advice, and outlining the action plan in place here in our schools.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 23 players on Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown for another fun night of our favorite game. The results are as follows:. First place, Tim Hurlbert with a 12/6 +62 card. Second place, Tricia Bergeron with a 12/5 +107 card. Third...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Thank you and good luck to all

Congratulations to Jamie Vanderhoop, who is our new town treasurer. I know she will do a fabulous job, and it will be nice to stop by the Town Hall and see her smiling face. There are still positions available in the town for the summer — they are still seeking a parking lot attendant for Philbin Beach, and a traffic officer. Go to aquinnah-ma.gov for more information and to apply. Thank you and good luck to all who won positions of service in our elections, including Isaac Taylor for planning board, Gary Haley, who won re-election for select board, Sophia Welch, library trustee, and Amera Ignacio, planning board associate. For a complete list of election results, go to the town website.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Explore Edgartown

The Carnegie Heritage Center walking tours provide a comprehensive historical overview of the preserved living landmarks of the Vineyard Trust. One 60-minute tour includes exclusive access to seven historic landmarks, and experienced educators will teach you all about the places and people that made the Island and Edgartown what they are today. Take a tour on Tuesday, June 7, from 11 am to 12 pm. Call 774-549-9104 for more information, or to reserve a tour.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island educators stage walk-in/out

Teachers and school employees staged an Islandwide walk-in/out on Thursday to show solidarity with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association (MVEA) in their ongoing battle with school officials regarding salary increases. Following a recent failure to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations with the All Island School Committee over their...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Life begins to swell around us

Oh, June so soon. I can barely catch my breath, and now life begins to swell around us. The CCC and town welcome new director Keira Lapsley, an educator and mother of two teenagers. She chairs the middle school history department at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City. Learn more about Keira, and sign up online for tennis, CCC memberships, and camp now at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org/register. Also please share job openings with anyone you think may be interested.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ralph Lowell Jr.

Ralph Lowell Jr. died peacefully of COVID at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on May 24, 2022, at the age of 99. Born in Dedham on March 5, 1923, to Charlotte (Loring) Lowell and Ralph Lowell, Ralph Lowell Jr. arrived during a snowstorm, and was delivered at home by a doctor who traveled by horse-drawn sleigh. Ralph attended the Dedham Country Day School (1935), Noble & Greenough School (1941), and Harvard College (1945). He served in World War II as a U.S. Navy line officer on the destroyer U.S.S. Earle, conducting convoy escort missions in the North Atlantic. Ralph married Joan MacDuffie of Chestnut Hill on July 15, 1948. They lived in his grandfather Lindsley Loring’s house in Westwood for 22 years while Ralph was vice president of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner, and Smith in Boston. Ralph also was director of the Family Counseling and Guidance Center of Boston, trustee and president of the Boston Floating Hospital for Children, and trustee of the Dedham Country Day School, the Dedham Institute for Savings, the Faulkner Hospital, New England Medical Center, and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. He was a member of the Harvard Club of Boston, the Massachusetts Charitable Society, the Boston Episcopal Charitable Society, and the Nahant Historical Society.
OBITUARIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

Assessor, local inspector hired by O.B.

The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously voted to hire Kristina West as the new principal assessor. It also unanimously approved Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter and assistant town administrator Wendy Brough to enter into contract negotiations with West. West competed for the position left behind by former Oak Bluffs...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs seeks donations for August fireworks celebration

The Oak Bluffs Business Association is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the 45th annual fireworks celebration in August. In the past, money was raised by the Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Civic Association, but with volunteers spread thin, the association “could no longer volunteer the hundreds of hours required to train for and respond to emergencies and produce this show,” and therefore “handed over the reigns” to the Town of Oak Bluffs, according to the O.B. Firemen’s Civic Association Facebook page.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

A tale of two committees

Last week we had two divergent stories about the same group of public officials. A school committee eager to spend money on an outside attorney to appeal the Oak Bluffs planning board’s decision not to allow a synthetic turf field over at the high school, and a school committee unwilling to increase the cost-of-living allowance for teachers who have just gone through the most difficult two-year stretch of their careers.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Town counsel weighs in on West Tisbury food trucks

The West Tisbury select board, planning board, and zoning board of appeals received guidance from town counsel Ron Rappaport for his analysis about food trucks and zoning issues, which has been a hot topic for the town. The boards previously met during a joint meeting in May to draft a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy